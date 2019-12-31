1983 Cadillac Fleetwood

In a city known as the ‘entertainment capital of the world,’ it can be difficult to stand out and make your own personal mark among the glittering lights, glitz and glamour that captivate the throngs of visitors and locals alike. Then again, living in Las Vegas is an opportunity to outshine the rest by showcasing your originality and creativity through what you love the most. And that’s exactly how car enthusiast and auto body painter Eddie Brown, a.k.a ‘Doo Doo,’ shines bright in the city of lights.

It’s no surprise Eddie has a deep connection with classic cars. He was first introduced to the beauty of transforming ordinary vehicles into artistic works of art by his father. It was the special bond between father and son that encouraged Eddie to keep honing his skills as time passed. He was equally inspired by his surroundings. See, Eddie originally grew up in Los Angeles where many like to believe the car culture was thrust into existence. Customizing cars is a way of life for Eddie and he brought his talents with him to Las Vegas where he started his own auto body shop.

Eddie especially enjoys riding behind the wheel of luxury vintage Cadillacs. So when his friend put his up for sale, Eddie jumped on the opportunity to purchase the 1983 Fleetwood. He affectionately named the car ‘Homegrown’ and immediately began the process of customizing it to his liking. ‘Homegrown’ features an upgraded 95′ Chevy engine with a chrome upgrades and 350 turbo transmission. It wouldn’t be a lowrider without hydraulics, so Eddie had three Black Magic pumps installed by Ron Eggars to make it do everything buy fly. Next, the body of the Caddy was modified with a 90’s front clip and a massive 40-inch moon roof. Eddie painted ‘Homegrown’ in a light Lexus green tint. The exterior of the car stands out with pin stripping carefully completed by Gary Jenson and an eye-catching murals painted by Nick Lee. The murals, which wraps around the bottom edge of the Caddy, features a Vegas theme including decks of cards, poker chips, and of course beautiful girls.

After investing about $30,000 in the ride over the span of a decade, Eddie now proudly cruises the stretch of world famous Las Vegas Boulevard where heads turn to catch a glimpse of the one-of-a-kind Cadillac. All the hard work that went into customizing ‘Homegrown’ paid off. Eddie claimed five 1st place trophies at the annual Las Vegas Super Show. He’s thankful for the longtime support from his family, his brothers in Royals Car Club, and ‘Big Dave’ for always encouraging him to continue the art of custom painting cars.

1983 Cadillac Fleetwood

Vehicle Nickname

Homegrown

Owner

Eddie Brown

City/State

Las Vegas, NV

Club

Royals

Engine

1995 Chevrolet 350 fully chromed with serpentine kit, Edelbrock carburetor, intake, ball milled air filter/valve covers and painted accents

Body/Paint

Green PPG

Suspension

Reinforced frame with split belly, chrome undercarriage and 3 custom Black Magic pumps wit big fittings.

Interior

Cream leathers duplicating original patterns, pillow backs along with painted wood grain panels

Sound

Pioneer double din, two 5.5-inch speakers, two 12-inch subwoofers and a 1000w Rockford Fosgate amp.

Wheels/Tires

13×7 72 cross-laced wire wheels with engraving.

Acknowledgements

Bumper Medic in Las Vegas