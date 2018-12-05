In the ’90s, lowriding was different. The term was used a lot more loosely, and it influenced a subculture that included newer makes and models-a scene that would go on to be coined “Lowrider Euro.” And while that scene has long faded, it did influence many to take a liking to the true origins of lowriding. Among those influenced was Jean Chaps whose first entry was a custom Honda Civic.

Back in the day he entered the scene with his custom Honda and that led him to befriending members of Luxurious Montreal. That encounter resulted in him trading a 1937 Chevy for the 1983 De Ville, and the rest, as they say, is history. At the time of the trade, the Cadillac was already painted with a wrapped frame, three-pump setup, and 12 batteries, but shortly after it was repainted in 2010. From there he made his way out to the Lowrider Super Show and that’s when it all changed. “I told my wife ‘I have to make it to the Super Show with this Cadillac,” Chaps says. And that’s exactly what happened.

But his high standards didn’t allow himself to take the car as-is so he immediately planned to redo the entire car. The transformation began with Chaps and his friend Rimo stripping the car and prepping it for paint. Rimo then laid out candy paint on the body and frame and then Pierre Tardif leafed it. From there Para-Performance took care of the powerplant while Don Beto did a complete overhaul on the interior. Jeff Forgione at Switches & Thangs installed the custom setup and Chrome & Zinc dipped everything in chrome.

In 2017, he was finally able to accomplish his goal and the car appeared in a 20×20-foot display at the Super Show. Of course he has to give plenty of credit to the Euro’d Civic he once customized, and while he no longer drives it, he still owns the Civic and it sits as a reminder of his humble beginnings.

1983 Cadillac Coupe De Ville

Vehicle Nickname

Golden Nugget

Owner

Jean-Sebastien Chapleau

City/State

Montreal, Canada

Club

Luxurious

Engine

350 crate engine with ProMaxx valve covers and headers, March Performance water pump, Proform alternator, Quick Fuel carburetor, engraved oval air filter, custom radiator hose, aluminum radiator, slim electric fan, MSD ignition and distributor, Optima yellow-top battery

Body/Paint

After the euro clip and shaved door handles, the car received a gold base with a House of Kolor pagan gold candy paint

Suspension

Three Switches & Thangs pumps; three dumps, with one being an Adex; 6-inch cylinders in the front; 12-inch in cylinders in the back; eight Interstate batteries

Interior

Nardi steering wheel, custom center console, 1972 Thunderbird bucket seats in the front, interior wrapped in yellow leather and perforated leather

Sound

Pioneer AVH-X7800BT with four Kicker amps, four 6-inch and four 6×9-inch Kicker speakers, two 12-inch subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

13-inch Zenith with Coker 5.20s

Acknowledgements

Luxurious members, Rimozart