As a kid, Thomas Partridge enjoyed cruising in classic rides through fabulous Las Vegas beside his father. Thomas and his dad bonded over their mutual love for custom cars in all shapes and sizes. On his free time Thomas spent most days learning the art of building cars. He was anxious for the day he could own and drive his own dream ride.

Once Thomas reached high school he took on the project to fix up his first car. After a few months of hard work and saving up money, Thomas debuted his 1995 Chevy Camaro lowrider to his friends and classmates. He was so proud of his first ride, but after a few years Thomas moved onto something with more of a classic look in the lowrider scene.

Thomas purchased a 1983 Cadillac Coupe De Ville. He spent upwards of $20,000 over the course of a year and a half to create the sleek, pearl lowrider of his dreams. The custom car features clean gold pinstriping on each side and a hand-painted mural of beautiful women wrapped around the lower edge. At first Thomas enjoyed hopping the Caddy at shows and around Las Vegas to show off. Then, over time, he decided to keep it as a show car.

He stays busy traveling to car shows in Las Vegas and surrounding cities. True to family tradition, Thomas never rides alone. He brings along his mother, who’s also a lowrider enthusiast, and his 11-year-old son. Together they enjoy taking home trophies from car show competitions and exploring the southwest behind the wheel of an eye-catching Cadillac lowrider.

Next up, Thomas plans to turn his lowrider into a convertible over the next couple years. He enjoys the thrill of recreating something so classic and beautiful for everyone to enjoy. For Thomas, it’s all about small changes overtime that keep a car interesting in the lowrider culture.

1983 Cadillac Coupe De Ville

Nickname

Diamond & Pearls

Owner

Thomas Partridge

Club

Streetwise

City/State

Las Vegas, NV

Engine

Original 1981 with chrome upgrades and Holly self-tuning carburetor

Interior

Tan vinyl featuring Ostrich pillow-top inserts

Body/Paint

Complete custom paint showcasing a three-stage pearl paintjob, patterns, pinstriping, and murals

Suspension

Black Magic setup powered by eight batteries and four switches

Wheels/Tires

13×7 triple gold Zenith wire wheels mounted onto 155/80-13 radials