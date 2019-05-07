1983 Cadillac Convertible

When it rains it pours, but hang around long enough and a ray of sunshine is sure to break and offer you blessings. Just ask Lucky Armas. While getting ready for his father’s funeral on a Friday morning he remembers getting a Facebook message congratulating him on landing the cover of Lowrider magazine. This was back in March 2015. While it may not seem like a big deal for some, for Lucky it was a much-needed sign of hope during one of his most difficult times in his life. You see, lowriding was a way of life passed onto him by his father.

He had spent countless hours watching his dad play around with lowriders. It was a lifestyle that not only strengthened their bond, but a lifestyle that changed his life.

Lucky’s appreciation for lowriding grew even stronger after the fact, and when he sold his 1960 he began looking for a new project. He wanted something a little different, something that would stand out on the boulevard, which ultimately landed him in Las Vegas where he found a 1983 Cadillac project in need of some work. He sealed the deal and had his friend from The Ave (Las Vegas) pick up the car and install the convertible rack and windows. From there, it was fitted with a ’90s kit (aka the Euro Clip) by the HopShop and then bodyworked and doused in coral pearl by Galindo’s Auto Body. Coast One stepped into play and laid down the paint and patterns as well as a trunklid mural that depicted a car wash scene featuring some of Lucky’s previous rides. As if that weren’t enough, he contacted Mike Lamberson to layout pinstriping as well as leafing, and the exterior was polished to perfection.

For the interior revamp, the car was sent back to Las Vegas where Wizards reupholstered the pillow-top interior and convertible top in a colormatched coral. From there on in it was up to Lucky and his club members to put the car back all together—a feat that required plenty of late nights. Fast-forward to the present day and Lucky is now passing the lowrider experience onto his kids just like his dad did to him. These are the experiences that make it all worth the while.

1983 Cadillac Convertible

Vehicle Nickname

LuckCab

Owner

Lucky Armas

City/State

San Jose, CA

Club

Individuals

Engine

Stock 350 out of a 1992 Cadillac Brougham

Body/Paint

Body modifications include convertible conversion, ’90s Euro swap, continental kit, Corvette third brake light and late-’70s chrome pillars. Coast One used Transtar coral pearl paint on the body with flake, candy, and pearls for stencil-fade patterns in the lower body panels.

Suspension

1992 Cadillac Fleetwood axle with 3.5-ton springs, 2-inch extended and reinforced arms, and removed the trailing arms; two HopShop pumps with three Adex dumps, six Accumax solenoids, and four Dekas batteries

Interior

Corral leather pillow-top seats with Nardi steering wheel and 1992 Fleetwood steering column and digital dash

Sound

Alpine stereo, two Alpine amps, six Alpine 5.5-inch speakers, and two 12-inch Kicker subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

72-spoke 13×7 Superior Wire Wheels with Tiger Paws

Acknowledgements

HopShop, Coast One Custom Paint, Daniel, Mikey, Mike Lamberson, Speedy’s Metal Finish, Pro Fire Metal Finishes, Juan Ovalle, Wizard Custom Interiors, The Ave, and Galindo’s Auto Body