The popularity of Fords has been on the rise in the last couple of years. Now, we know they will never reach anywhere near the popularity of Chevys, but it is good to see people going outside the box.

Land boats like this 1977 LTD Landau owned by Ramon Padilla have been more common. The almost 19-foot-long car sits on 13-inch Trueclassics with late-1980 center caps. The charcoal paint features “Revolucion”-theme murals on the trunklid and doorjambs. The top features multiple grays in water drop and thumbprint patterns and a touch of red flake and silver leafing. We are already planning a full feature on this LTD with all its details.