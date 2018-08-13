1976 Chevrolet Impala

The Golden Era of lowriding may bring back a ton of memories, but none would be complete without a “glass house” etched somewhere in the picture. Considered by many to be an icon of lowriding, the ’74-’76 Impala earned the “Glasshouse” moniker because of its huge assembly of windows that essentially made it just that: a glass house. It’s an iconic vehicle that’s imposing, to say the least, but that’s what captured the heart of Mike Sanchez, the owner of this epic build being featured today.

A year after scouring the ‘Net, he found one listed on eBay, so he logged in and threw in a bid that fell short by $50. Luckily, the winning bid didn’t reach the seller’s reserve so it wasn’t a done deal. Knowing that the seller was local to him, he did his due diligence and contacted the seller. “I arranged to see the car in person, a luxury that the high bidder didn’t have as he was from the East Coast,” Mike says. Once he saw it in person, it was love at first sight and even better was the fact that the production date of the vehicle shared the same month and year as his birthdate. The one-owner vehicle only had 23,000 miles on it and was in great shape. So great in fact that all he had to do was give it a full service, replace the fuel tank, and slap on a set of Daytons.

Since the car was so clean, Mike was hesitant about cutting it, but that all changed when the Majestics Car Club expanded into Texas. “I always had great deal of respect for the club and when the opportunity came to join, I was all over it.” After getting to know the club, one thing became clear, he was going to have to live up to the Majestics standards. So he had the car cut and then spent the following months hitting the streets and local shows.

In 2011 Mike was given the opportunity to start up his own chapter of Majestics. Amidst the startup, it was time for him to give his a car a refresher, so he acquired an LS1 from his friend Brian Thompson (RIP). From there, a 42-inch moonroof was installed and the vehicle was shipped out of state for paint. Unfortunately, that decision became a nightmare; and like so many others who share the same experience, his car still wasn’t painted after a year and a half wait.

With absolutely no progress done, he went to pick up the car and that’s when he saw the reality of the situation. “The car was intact when I dropped it off, and in pieces when I got it back, so I had to start all over again,” Mike says. Disappointed but not defeated, he brought the car to Repo’s Garage where it was painted and reassembled before Coast One was then flown in to lay pearl patterns on the roof. With the car finally painted and polished to perfection, the final steps were to have the motor tuned and give the car a name.

A big Quentin Tarantino fan, it was only right for him to name the car after his favorite movie, so he called it “Jackie Brown.” With that out of the way, it was time for him to introduce her to the world, and there was no better place to do so than the 2015 Las Vegas Lowrider Super Show. “I had been attending that show for over a decade with no car, and I was finally able to bring it,” Mike says. But ask him the most memorable part and he’ll tell you it was when he took his dad (who lives in Vegas) out for a cruise in Jackie Brown.

1976 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Nickname

Jackie Brown

Owner

Michael “Dirty” Sanchez

City/State

Lewisville, TX

Club

Majestics

Engine

2002 LS1 5.7 with Street & Performance air cleaner, Edelbrock water pump, Powermaster alternator, Delco starter, Holley fuelrails MSD wires, Hooker headers, Billet Specialties serpentine system, dual fans, polished aluminum radiator, and AC Delco battery

Body/Paint

42-inch moonroof, PPG brown metallic with pearl fades patterns in the roof

Suspension

1995 Impala SS axle, BMH springs, SSBC slotted rotors, Wilwood master cylinder, Summit Racing booster with a Black Magic double whammy, two Adex dumps, two Adel dumps, and eight Interstate batteries

Interior

Original leather seats, suede headliner, and Nardi steering wheel

Sound

Alpine head unit, Alpine amp with two Boston Acoustic 4-inch speakers and four Pioneer 6×9-inch speakers

Wheels/Tires

13×7 Daytons and 155/80R13 Remington tires

Shout-Outs

“J”, Miguel, Primo, Skim, Mike, Fabian, and every current and past member of the North Texas chapter