Two decades after being featured in Lowrider Euro, Eugene Minnieweather lands another feature, this time with a 1976 glasshouse. Since then, it had been a longtime goal to be featured in Lowrider, but it was no easy process. “It took me over nine years to get it to this point and a lot of ups and downs,” Eugene says. In all, the car had Eugene in a turbulent avalanche of emotions. From feeling mad to sad, disappointed to happy, he went through about every emotion, so it was only fitting to name the car “In My Feelings.”

Eugene found his 1976 Caprice Landau in his old neighborhood of St. Johns in North Portland, Oregon. At the time of purchase, the car was complete but in terrible condition. Yet even in its battered condition he always had plans. In fact, this is the final product of visions he had drawn out a long, long time ago. Take for instance the interior he designed eight years prior to completion.

While building it, he soon found out that there were very few aftermarket parts for these cars so he wound up buying two other glasshouses to be used as parts cars. As if that wasn’t bad enough, he wound up getting burned for $10,000 by two different paint shops. As time passed, the build began taking a lot longer and became much more expensive than he had originally expected and he felt like giving up on it. Luckily for him, he had a great support system as his family and friends kept encouraging him to push toward his goal. “Great friends told me that if it was easy then everyone would do it,” Eugene says. After nine years of working late nights and weekends with friends he was able to accomplish his goal.

1976 Chevrolet Caprice Landau

Vehicle Nickname

In My Feelings

Owner

Eugene Minnieweather III

City/State

Portland, OR

Club

USO

Engine

350 small-block with B&M Hammerhead with K&N filters, electric fan, aluminum radiator, Edelbrock endurashine intake and carburetor, Tuff Stuff alternator, Optima battery

Body/Paint

Shaved rockers, side moldings, and emblems; sprayed Axalta Porche red

Suspension

Fully wrapped frame, 1996 Impala rearend and disc brakes swapped, extended boxed and molded A-arms, Pro Hopper springs, three Pro Hopper pumps, six Delco batteries

Interior

Custom seats, dash, rear deck, door panels, headliner, and kick panels all wrapped in red vinyl and suede; Intellitronix digital gauges; Street Trends steering wheel

Sound

Pioneer head unit with three JBL amplifiers, four JBL speakers, and two 10-inch JBL subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

96-spoke Zenith wire wheels with 14×7 5.20 Premium Sportway tires

Acknowledgements

Joe Dinsmore, Mike at The Chevy Shop, Engrave It Inc., Steve Wetteland, Wade Sagner, NW Plating, Brad of Hillsboro, Jason Fleming, Mike, Joe, Kyle, Bright Auto Upholstery, The Spot, in memory of Brandon Kinnard and Scott King