1975 Chevrolet Caprice

As children we are most impressionable between the ages of 6 and 14. Our brains are like a sponge soaking in every face, every place, and every situation. And while many of these experiences will soon be forgotten, there will be those special few who will forge themselves into our DNA and become a part of our life. This is exactly what happened to Thomas Adams.

Growing up during the West Coast Movement, lowriding was big. It was the era of heavy gold plating, dookie chains, and, of course, who could ever forget Ice Cube in the smash hit Boyz in the Hood. Some called this the golden era of lowriding but for Adam it was a time of exploration that granted him a moment of clarification. From watching lowriders appear on television to seeing them around the neighborhood, his fascination for the lifestyle grew, but it wasn’t until a visit to the Martin Luther King Parade that his mind was made up. Looking back, he remembers watching members of Individuals Car Club roll down the boulevard in full show mode and it was then he knew that he not only needed a lowrider, but also wanted to be a part of Individuals Car Club.

In 2004, he began the build on his first lowrider, a 1980 Buick Regal. Two years later he found himself a member of Individuals Car Club, and while the Regal was great, he knew that he could do better and represent the club and his creative visions with a bigger and more concentrated effort.

“I wanted to level up and my boy Jermel found a 1975 raghouse for $2,500, but when I called the owner he said it was $5,500 not $2,500.” Regardless of the price hike, Thomas went to look at it in person. After all you can’t consider that price gouging since it was still a fair price for a decent rag. Thomas immediately proclaimed his love for the rag and he sums it best when he says, “It was love at first sight” so he handed the owner a $1,000 to make him take the For Sale sign off and he said he’d be back at the end of the week with the rest.

Like many builds, he dealt with the highs and the lows. From lost parts to crappy turnaround times, he went through the ritualistic car building process. After five years it was finally completed in 2014. In 2016 it was shipped to Los Angeles to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the mother chapter of Individuals. From cruising sunny SoCal to melting the rubber in the dry heat of Vegas, the excursion gave him time to spend with family and friends and in turn his entire experience resulted in him calling his car “Summer Breeze.”

1975 Chevrolet Caprice

Vehicle Nickname

Summer Breeze

Owner

Thomas Adams

City/State

Tulsa, OK

Club

Individuals

Engine

400 cid with ball-milled valve cover and oval air filter; Tuff Stuff water pump, starter, and alternator; Edelbrock intake and carburetor; MSD ignition and distributor; Taylor wires; Hooker headers; Flowmaster exhaust; aluminum BeCool radiator; and Chevrolet Performance engine dress-up kit

Body/Paint

1976 frontend conversion. Lemon yellow (Tri-coat) House of Kolor paint with yellow and orange striping with silver leafing

Suspension

1996 Impala SS axle; AC Delco brakes, booster, and master cylinder; two Black Magic pumps, three dumps, six solenoids, and six Interstate batteries

Interior

Ultraleather in sassy and surfside yellows with Dakota Digital gauges and painted Nardi steering wheel

Sound

Pioneer DEH-80PRS deck with two Diamond Audio amplifiers, four 6.5-inch Kicker speakers, and two 12-inch Kicker subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

72-spoke 13×7 Zeniths with Travelstar P155/80R13

Acknowledgements

Jermel Harris, Shawmon “Muff” Howard, Custom Motor Rebuilders, Kirk Meyers, Kevin Brooks, Pulido’s Plating, Skips Paint & Body Shop, Lokey, Street Riders Hydraulics, Buddy Pruitt’s Auto Trim, and Steven Hanley