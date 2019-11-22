Back in 1972, Frank Lopez’s dad, Frank Sr., walked into the Chevy dealership and special ordered his first new car-a White 1973 Caprice Classic. Before the car was even delivered, his dad started buying accessories starting with a set of Cragar wheels he ordered from a catalog.

Frank always loved cruising with his pops and seeing people’s reactions to the car, and this motivated him to start working on his Euro, but his father had plans of his own. Before Frank Jr. went off to serve his country, his dad handed him the keys to his beloved ’73 Caprice Classic and Frank Jr. wasted no time in making it his own.

In between different tours, he worked on the car with whatever spare time he had and managed to shave the firewall, bumpers, door handles, and a lot more with the help of his father. By 2001, Sal Manzano painted the car a candy violet with patterns and fades and spent the following years racking up a mod list which includes a shortened and reinforced rear end, custom front A-arms and plenty of chrome prior to installing a Hoppo’s two-pump setup with four batteries. The interior was redone by House of Covers in a black vinyl and suede combo.

Fourteen years later, the original clearcoat started showing signs of age, so Frank had Curly’s Pinstriping update the paint by adding more patterns, pearl graphics, pinstriping, and leafing before clearcoating the entire car. Shinji also added murals of his son and daughter to the doorjambs. The car is always an ongoing project, and one day he hopes to hand it down to his son.

1973 Chevrolet Caprice

Vehicle Nickname

Violaceous

Owner

Frank Lopez

City/State

San Bernardino, CA

Club

USO Car Club

Engine

400 ci Chevrolet Chrome dress-up kit, engraved air cleaner and accessories

Body/Paint

Candy Violet, Blue, Violet, pearl patterns; pinstriping lavender, magenta and violet

Suspension

Shortened, boxed and chromed axle; extended, molded, chromed A-arms; two Hoppo’s whammy pumps with four batteries.

Interior

Black vinyl and velour.

Sound

Pioneer head unit, two Kenwood amps, Pioneer Midrange and 8-foot Kenwood subwoofer.

Wheels/Tires

14×7 Galaxy Wire Wheels with painted spokes; Remington whitewalls