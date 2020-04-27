As beautiful as they are, ’63 and ’64 Impalas have become somewhat of the norm in the lowriding arena, especially compared to the 1968 Chevrolet Impala Fastback. The younger, much more popular versions litter the net, dominate the shows and while they remain incredible platforms, it’s nice to see something different every once in a while. So, when a clean ass ’68 like this pulls up, it’s not only refreshing but definitely something to take note of and this one is a prime example.

Owned by Novan Fontaine, his obsession with lowriders started as a teen when his friend introduced him to Lowrider Magazine. Years later, Novan himself became a regular reader, and soon found himself in a black 1967 Impala sedan. It didn’t take him long to realize this was not the correct platform, so he upgraded to a ’68 Impala fastback. “I wanted it to three-wheel, so I decided to do a frame-off,” says Novan.

With the vehicle disassembled, he wrapped the frame, swapped out the differential and even converted to a disc brake setup all around. Since the process took longer than expected, the body had sat around fully exposed to the East Coast elements and suffered excessive rust. Since he had invested so much into the rolling chassis, Novan wasn’t about to quit so he set out in search of a donor car with a cleaner body and that’s when he stumbled across a ’68 convertible in the Bronx.

Upon finding it, he went to the Big Apple to bring it back to Montreal, and once home, he stripped it down to bare metal. With all repairs blocked and sanded to perfection, Novan sprayed the underbelly, doorjambs, hood, trunk and interior and when it came down to painting the body, he sought the help of Julien Quintal.

Next, he moved on to the engine compartment where he replaced everything and brought it up to show quality status. Along the way, he received hideaway and front corner running lights, and the final steps were to update the interior, install a hydraulic setup and redo all the chrome. In all, the entire build took him eight long years to complete and it’s something that wouldn’t have been possible without the help, support and motivation from his wife Roxanne, his friends, family and he’d like to send out a special thanks and recognition to his now deceased father-in-law for the incredible moments and inspiration.

1968 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Nickname

Spirit8

Owner

Novan Fontaine

City/State

Montreal, Canada

Club

USO

Engine

350 with finned valve covers/air filter, Powermaster alternator/starter, Edelbrock water pump/carburetor, Champion aluminum radiator, Pypes exhaust system, Hooker headers, Billet Specialties engine dress up kit and red top Optima battery.

Body/Paint

Shaved crests and moldings. Basf triple black.

Suspension

1996 Impala SS with disk brakes, ABC brake booster/master cylinder, CCE springs, 3/4-inch extended a-arms, fully wrapped and molded frame. Four Shorty gravity fed pumps, Accumax solenoids, Delta dumps, CCF switches, and six Deka batteries.

Interior

OEM black interior with Colorado Custom billet steering wheel and Ididit chrome tilt steering wheel column.

Sound

JVC Kameleon stereo with two Rockford Fosgate amps/two 6.5-inch speakers and a single 12-inch subwoofer.

Wheels/Tires

13×7-inch 60-fat-spokes cross-laced Zeus Wire Wheels with 5.20 Premium Sportway tires.

Acknowledgements

Rene Maisonneuve, Patrick Bombardier, Steve Laliberte, Jean-Francois Laliberte, Brandon Slack, G&G Chrome and Plating, Ron of BMH Hydraulics, Mr Impala, Julien Quintal, Pierre Tardif.