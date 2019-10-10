Almost anyone who grew up with siblings can tell you that they often become not only our first best friends, but sometimes our worst enemies. But we get over it and move past the minor arguments, it’s a part of growing up and also a time when younger siblings can easily be influenced by the older ones, and that’s exactly how Fernando adopted his love for lowriding. Aside from watching his older brother active in lowriding, his brother went one step further and got him an entry ticket to the world of lowriding. “My first car was a 1968 Caprice given to me by my brother and I automatically fell in love with the ’68s,” explains Fernando. This was the gift that changed his life and gave him a fixation on the ’68 platform.

Since then many years have passed and it was time to dive in and build what he considers to be the ultimate ’68—a convertible with hideaways. After tracking one down, he got right to work and began straightening the body. Additional body modifications include the shaving of the light markers, firewall, and wipers; and while he was in the process, he decided to mold the hood, trunk, fenderwells and bumpers as well. With the body ready to go, it was taken to Kal Koncepts for paintwork where Dion flawlessly laid an Adobe Beige paintjob while the frame was being wrapped. With a flawless body back on the frame, Custom Motor Works pulled the original 327 to give it a makeover. The block was painted to match and then dressed up using a ton of chrome and polished parts including a serpentine kit and Walter Prosper cover. The original axle was also replaced with a unit from a Camaro Z28 and sent to chrome, along with the rest of the suspension. Lastly, Homies Hydraulics put together a jaw-dropping setup that includes four Pesco’s, Adex’s and zigzag setup on custom platform.

Inside, the original interior was rewrapped in beige and Dakota Digital gauges were dropped into place. During the entire process, the car fought them and in turn gave Fernando the idea for the car name. “I love boxing and the build put up a fight at times, so that’s where the ‘Heavy W8’ name came from.” The artwork relays that exact message and it was handled by the hands of Abel Rocha who blessed it with the boxing theme on the trunk.

During this entire build, Fernando’s son helped him, as he himself had watched his older brother. It’s a build that truly carries the weight of its name and the inspiration for yet another younger generation of the Flores family and the next recipient of the torch. Ladies and gentlemen, it gets no better than this. This is lowriding.

1968 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Nickname

Heavy W8

Owner

Fernando Flores

City/State

Bakersfield, CA

Body/Paint

Shaved marker lights/firewall/whippers/bumper guards, molded fender wells/hood/trunk and custom trunk hinges. Axalta Adobe Beige paint with House of Kolor Clear.

Engine

327 ci with Billet Specialties valve covers/dress-up kit, Edelbrock water pump/intake/carburetor, Tuff Stuff alternator, Walter Prosper air cleaner cover, Spal electric fans, Mattson aluminum radiator, Jegs starter, MSD ignition/distributor/wires and DieHard battery.

Suspension

1990 Camaro Z28 axel, 2-ton springs, disk brakes, CPP master cylinder/booster, molded A-arms and fully wrapped frame. Four 777-Pesco aircraft pumps, custom tanks, four Adex, four Zigzag slowdowns, hard lines, four switches and six DieHard batteries.

Interior

Dakota Digital gauges with beige vinyl interior.

Sound

Alpine stereo with an Alpine amp, four speakers and two 10-inch subwoofers.

Wheels/Tires

13×7-inch 72-spoke Dayton’s with 5.20 Premium Sportway tires.

Acknowledgements

Josh Alvarez, Custom Motor Works, Kal Koncepts, Luis, Deluxe Metal Polishing, Dion Giuliano, Abel Rocha, Anthony Fuentes, Homies Hydraulics, Santino Flores, Bakersfield Custom Landau, Lupe and Nick.