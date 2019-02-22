Our passion for lowriders usually starts with a spark that turns into a full-blown fire before you know it. In Joseph Trujillo’s case his dad is the one who lit the fire and has been fanning it ever since a young age by introducing him to lowriders. When he was old enough to drive he started building lowriders and has owned a few over the years, with his dad right beside him building away.
Joseph had always dreamed of owning a classic convertible Impala. He got bored with his current project, a 1970 Monte Carlo, so he sold it and started looking for his dream car. One day he received a phone call about a 1968 Chevy convertible that was up for sale. The only problem was the car was in California. The current owner had just had it repainted. When Joseph went to look at the car it was still torn apart and had some ugly wheels on it, but he could see the diamond in the rough and made the deal.
After Johnny Hernandez finished the Candyapple Red paint, patterns, and murals it was back to Albuquerque so he could start the long task of building the car. First on the list was getting the car running as good as the paint looked. Eppie Martinez pulled the running gear and had it rebuilt. Next on Joseph’s agenda was the interior. Steve Montoya from Montoya’s Upholstery stitched up a beautiful red vinyl interior. Now that the car was complete it was time to take one of his biggest critics for a ride, his mother. She really didn’t like that he sold the Monte Carlo. After going for its maiden voyage she gave her approval. This meant so much to him because not long after this cruise his mother became very ill and died. Like any project it is never really complete and Joseph has a long list of future mods.
1968 Chevrolet Impala Convertible
Vehicle Nickname
Sad Memories
Owner
Joseph Trujillo
City/State
Albuquerque, NM
Club
Uniques
Engine
350ci Chevrolet chrome dress-up kit, engraved valve covers and air cleaner
Body/Paint
Candyapple Red, silver leafing, and murals
Suspension
Stock
Interior
Original Hampton Moe Hair kit interior
Sound
Alpine head unit, 4 x Morel 6.5-inch midrange
Wheels/Tires
13×7 cross lace Zeniths