Our passion for lowriders usually starts with a spark that turns into a full-blown fire before you know it. In Joseph Trujillo’s case his dad is the one who lit the fire and has been fanning it ever since a young age by introducing him to lowriders. When he was old enough to drive he started building lowriders and has owned a few over the years, with his dad right beside him building away.

Joseph had always dreamed of owning a classic convertible Impala. He got bored with his current project, a 1970 Monte Carlo, so he sold it and started looking for his dream car. One day he received a phone call about a 1968 Chevy convertible that was up for sale. The only problem was the car was in California. The current owner had just had it repainted. When Joseph went to look at the car it was still torn apart and had some ugly wheels on it, but he could see the diamond in the rough and made the deal.

After Johnny Hernandez finished the Candyapple Red paint, patterns, and murals it was back to Albuquerque so he could start the long task of building the car. First on the list was getting the car running as good as the paint looked. Eppie Martinez pulled the running gear and had it rebuilt. Next on Joseph’s agenda was the interior. Steve Montoya from Montoya’s Upholstery stitched up a beautiful red vinyl interior. Now that the car was complete it was time to take one of his biggest critics for a ride, his mother. She really didn’t like that he sold the Monte Carlo. After going for its maiden voyage she gave her approval. This meant so much to him because not long after this cruise his mother became very ill and died. Like any project it is never really complete and Joseph has a long list of future mods.

1968 Chevrolet Impala Convertible

Vehicle Nickname

Sad Memories

Owner

Joseph Trujillo

City/State

Albuquerque, NM

Club

Uniques

Engine

350ci Chevrolet chrome dress-up kit, engraved valve covers and air cleaner

Body/Paint

Candyapple Red, silver leafing, and murals

Suspension

Stock

Interior

Original Hampton Moe Hair kit interior

Sound

Alpine head unit, 4 x Morel 6.5-inch midrange

Wheels/Tires

13×7 cross lace Zeniths