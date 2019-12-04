As a kid, Mike Davey has fond and interesting memories of lowriding. He remembers riding around town in one of the many lowriders his mother owned. They were all fitted with 5.20s and according to Mike, “I remember the cars always broke down on the highway with flats. You’d think it would discourage me from wanting [to continue the tradition], but it made me want to own one even more.”

By the time he was seventeen, Mike had an opportunity to purchase a 1967 Impala, but his mother discouraged him and advised him to first get himself a reliable car. He took her advice and after getting himself a “reliable” car, he turned his focus on getting a lowrider. That was years ago, and since then, he’s had several high-quality lowriders but had yet to land himself the ’67 he always wanted. He soon found a project ’67 that was up for grabs. It belonged to David Toledo who was selling it because he was having a baby, so the pair worked out a deal and Mike brought the car to his shop where he sprayed the green paint and followed it with pearl and flake patterns on the roof. Wrench master Miguel Aguirre assembled the 350 with an EFI carburetor. After the interior, hydraulics and beat were installed, Mike went on the search for rare accessories. Some of those rare and expensive NOS parts included hideaway headlights, dual remote mirrors, dual fender mounted spotlights, SS domed hood, and a few other parts.

“You can build a car on a budget if you have the know-how, but you can never put together a car with all these accessories if you don’t have a big budget.” That is where Mike came up with the name “Money Talks” for his fully NOS accessories ride.

1967 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Nickname

Money Talks

Owner

Mike Davey

City/State

San Diego, CA

Club

Majestics

Engine

350ci V8 with FiTech efi carburetor and black finned air cleaner/valve covers.

Body/Paint

Axalta mountain green paint with green flake and pearl patterned top.

Suspension

Two chrome pumps with three Adex dumps, three Parker slowdown valves and six AC Delco batteries.

Interior

Original green leather interior from Cars Inc., and Dakota Digital gauges.

Sound

Alpine deck with three JL Audio amps, six 5.5-inch Beyma speakers and a single 10-inch JL Audio subwoofer.

Wheels/Tires

14×7-inch Tru Ray’s with Premium Sportway 5.20

Acknowledgements

Miguel Aguirre, Davey Auto Body, Robert Gagnon, Nunez Sunroofs, Big Kids Hydraulics, Kevin Wake, Carrot, Jaime Romo, Lindy’s Upholstery and Chuy Cali Stereo.