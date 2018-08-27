Obsessed with lowriding ever since he could remember, Jose was in love with the lifestyle and everything it stood for. He loved the camaraderie, respected the heritage, and once he laid eyes on a 1964 everything about the car spoke to him. But impressing the streets came secondary to taking care of home, so after having children at a young age, both Jose and his wife agreed that they would buy a house before he could get himself a lowrider; a wise decision, to say the least.

Fast-forward to 2007 and Jose was finally ready to make his move and that’s when he tracked down a 1964 Impala located in Yuma, Arizona. As expected, he was far too excited (and waited far too long) to get this project started, so the first thing he did when he got it home was slap on a set of Daytons. Like so many of us who were once wet behind the ears, he was green to the scene and soon realized-after a friend pointed it out-that he had installed his wire wheels backward, but at the time he didn’t care because he was too thrilled to finally start his voyage.

Knowing the Impala needed plenty of work, he started by stripping and refinishing the chrome while the body was cleaned up of dents and blemishes. After repainting it and putting it all back together, Jose felt the need for some patterns and that’s when things took a turn for the worse. “It was a mistake, a big one at that,” Jose explains. “When my care was done it was beyond ugly and definitely not up to my standards or my vision.”

With the car having that undesirable look, it sat in the garage until he was able to connect with legendary painter Sal Manzano of Tijuana. A couple weeks later, Sal came by Jose’s house to have a look at the car. At first they talked about just repainting the car and that conversation led to them painting the firewall, dash, and package tray; and in the process Sal did a molded roof, followed up by Shinji adding a mural under the molded hood and Fofin striping the fender walls, frame, and headliner.

With the body painted and polished to perfection, he had Miguel Aguirre, a well-known car builder in San Diego, assemble the whole car and toss in a tuned LS powerplant. Inside, a custom interior was done by Mac and once complete they hammered on a set of 13×7 Daytons and 5.20 Coker Premiums.

Jose and his family are thankful for all the hard work that Sal Manzano, Robert Cisneros, and Miguel Aguirre put into the build; he’d also like to thank his younger brother, Roger. “A special thanks to my wife, Tina, and my four children. I built this car for my son, Matthew, and I hope he continues the legacy of riding low and slow.”

1964 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Nickname

Matthew ’64

Owner

Jose Beltran

City/State

San Diego, CA

Club

North County Classics

Engine

LS2 6.0L with 4L60E transmission

Body/Paint

House of Kolor candy blues and purples with micro flake

Suspension

Molded A-arms, ABS disc brakes, and a whammy pump with six Optima batteries

Interior

Blue, red, and purple vinyl seats with a custom fiberglass center console and Dakota Digital gauges

Sound

Jensen head unit, two Polk Audio amps, four Polk Audio speakers, and two 10-inch subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

13×7 Daytons with Coker 5.20 premiums