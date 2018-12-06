1964 Chevy Impala SS

It’s pretty hard to make a statement in the lowrider community when you have a 1964 Impala, and even harder when you live in Chicago. Throughout the years Chicago has elevated its game with quality rides and the competition is stiff. Javier Zamora Jr. always knew he’d own one, but little did he know that he’d become a key player.

After college, Javier was able to purchase a 1995 Honda that he “Euro’d” out. It was a five-year project that gave him plenty of experience, but as with many Hondas its lifespan was cut short when it was stolen, never to be seen again. Looking for something new, his cousin turned him onto a 1964 Chevy Impala. It already had a showstopping paintjob done by Michael “Sic” Cato and at the time it was being used as a hopper, so a deal was made and his build out began.

Once he took possession, Javier noticed that it was leaking power steering fluid from multiple places because of the wear and tear from hopping the classic. Javier knew he was in for a long road but was willing to take on the task of bringing it back to a street rider. To begin the Impala was brought to Mando’s Custom Shop in Berwyn, Illinois, where the motor work was repaired and all the paint flaws were corrected. Chrome and engraving was added underneath to make the Chevy stand out with its makeover. The rearend was switched over and engraved to make an impact when lifted.

For the trunk, Javier updated the setup for more practical street performance and enlisted Ernesto from Echizos Customs who cleaned up the trunk and added the stereo system to the Impala. The next step was adding an interior that matched the flawless exterior by having Martin Mina of M&M Interiors who reworked the entire cabin to SS specifications. Hector Terrazas from OG Moonroofs refurbished the sunroof and added chrome railings. Krazy Kutting from Yuma was used to engrave a total of 65 pieces of chrome on the Chevy.

When it came time to add some wheels, Javier contacted Speedy’s Metal Finishing in California where he got a set of 72-spoke Zenith Wire Wheels that he had painted and engraved. Mando’s Customs added chrome disc brakes and spindles along with new stainless steel brake lines. Javier’s support team, including his friends and family as well as many reputable companies, made it possible for “Blue Dream 64” to become a huge success, which has now set a very high bar in the city of Chicago.

1964 Chevy Impala SS

Vehicle Nickname

Blue Dream 64

Owner

Owner: Javier Zamora Jr.

City/State

Chicago, IL

Engine

Engine: 350, Edelbrock 1406 endurashine carburetor, Weiand chrome intake manifold, Eddie Motorsports hood hinges, chrome engraving by Krazy Kutting, aluminum radiator, Optima Yellow Top battery, LED lighting in the engine bay

Body/Paint

Body/Paint: 2009 Lexus IS-F Ultra Sonic Blue Mica with pearl, silver leafing, pinstripe and roof patterned by Michael "Sic" Cato from Houston; engraving by Krazy Kutting; 42-inch sunroof by Hector from OG Moonroofs

Suspension

Suspension: Four-pump Black Magic chrome setup, Black Magic Adex II dumps, 10-inch cylinders in front and 16-inch cylinders in rear, 14 Super Start heavy-duty batteries, chrome engraved upper and lower control arms and trailing arms, chrome wishbone, chrome engraved Toyota shortened rearend

Interior

Interior: Dakota Digital gauge cluster, ididit chrome steering column, Billet Specialties steering wheel, Bowman color bar, upholstery by Martin Mina at M&M Upholstery, interior trim engraved

Sound System

Sound System: Alpine head unit, six Alpine SPR-60 Type-R components, one Alpine SWR-13D4 12-inch subwoofer, two Alpine amplifiers

Wheels/Tires

Wheels/Tires: 13×7 Zenith 13×7 reversed straight lace wire wheels, Candy blue paint, engraving done by Speedys Metal Finishing, Uniroyal Tiger Paw P155/80R13 with 1-inch whitewall

Acknowledgements

Acknowledgements: Wife Paulina; kids Michael, Zuylem, and Alani; parents Javier Sr. and Silvia; Armando Alba and Jose Francisco Flores from Mando's Custom; Santiago Gonzalez from Krazy Kutting; Fernando Zamora; and Ivan Corral and Ernesto Meza from Echizo's Customs