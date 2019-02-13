Life has a funny way of bringing people into our lives. We meet them at work, on the streets, via social media, in the car scene, and many of them will become nothing more than cool acquaintances. But every once in a while you’ll meet someone who changes the way you look at things. For Robert Casas Jr. and his father they met a group of likeminded individuals with whom they’d not only forge a friendship but also build a cover-worthy lowrider.

“My dad has always been into lowriders,” Robert Jr. explains. “He had an all-white, all-original 1967 Impala, but it was his Caprice that really stood out to me because it was the first car I had seen and rode in with hydraulics.” As it stands, his father is still an active lowrider. With an original 1963 Impala convertible, the restoration was a long-term project that was interrupted when his father purchased a 1964 Impala, which, unbeknownst to Robert, was actually a car his father purchased with intentions of gifting it to him. His father found the 1964 in Virginia while on vacation. “He told me that it was his car and that he bought it to cruise around while he finished his 1963.” At the time of purchase, the car was built hot rod style; days later his father hammered on a set of wire wheels and juiced it.

Sometime later, Robert Jr. graduated high school and once he did, he was handed not only a diploma but a set of keys to the 1964. Excited, as any teen would be, the car spent the better part of two years cruising the local streets until Junior decided to get it patterned out. He also started chroming parts out, getting others engraved, which is when he met Mando from Krazy Kutting. “We were buying parts from him and began talking to him. He and my dad really hit it off when they began talking about the car.” Next thing you know they agreed on letting Mando paint it. We’ve always wanted a full show car, so I told my dad that we might as well go all the way with it, and he agreed,” Robert Jr. says.

Armando Gonzalez at Krazy Kutting spearheaded the frame-off restoration by taking the body off the frame and taking it down to bare metal. From there, Mando laid a Brandywine candy over a silver base and followed it up by shooting multiple colors to create custom patterns. To complement the paintjob, the small-block and undercarriage were treated to the full Krazy Kutting treatment and almost every piece was chromed and engraved. Moving inside, the interior was rewrapped in two-tone gray while the trunk was fitted with a two-pump, six-battery setup.

Needless to say, they developed a great friendship with Mando and thanks to that friendship they were able to take their build to great heights.

1964 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Nickname

Karma ’64

Owner

Robert Casas Jr. and Sr.

City/State

San Diego, CA

Club

The Crowd

Engine

350ci small-block with one-off air filter cover with K&N filters; AC Delco alternator, starter, ignition, and distributor; Edelbrock intake, carburetor, and water pump; Summit Racing aluminum radiator; Flexlite fan and hose; Lokar dipsticks; Accel spark plug wire; Hooker headers; MagnaFlow stainless exhaust; and Optima battery

Body/Paint

Molded hood and trunk, House of Kolor candy Brandywine over a silver base

Suspension

Shortened rearend modified to fit CPP disc brakes, CPP master cylinder and booster, molded arms, and fully reinforced frame; two CCE hydraulics pumps; Delta dumps; AC Delco solenoids; CCE blocks; stainless steel tubing; and Workaholic batteries

Interior

Two-tone vinyl and leather seats in gray

Sound

Kenwood head unit with Orion 6,800-watt amps, Orion speakers, and 12-inch subwoofer

Wheels/Tires

100-spoke 13-inch Daytons with Coker 5.20s

Acknowledgments

Armando Gonzalez, Krazy Kutting, Beto, Brandon Gonzalez, Ruben Alemow, Carlitos, Cordero, Armando Cabrera, Fish Design, and Miguel Couche