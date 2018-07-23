Dreams may come true but they never come easy, just ask Sachin Debidin. As the proud owner of this 1964 Impala he calls “Papa Smurf,” the New York resident may seem to have it all but he’s definitely paid the price to get there.

His story begins when he dreamed of owning a clean 1964 Impala Super Sport convertible. Knowing that dreams don’t work unless he did, he spent years working and saving to achieve his goal, and once the cash was right it was time to pull the trigger. He searched high and low for a complete car that was already built, locating one in Florida. “The car was well kept in a collector’s garage and just the way I wanted it with A/C, power brakes, and power steering,” Sachin says. It turns out the car was being sold after the owner died, so with diligence he bought the car for $30,000 and arranged for a transport to take the car back to New York-a trip that would take 30 days.

His goal had been achieved and Sachin marked his accomplishment by taking a celebratory cruise throughout the Empire State. This is what he dreamed of, this is what he worked so hard for, and little did he know that his dreams were about to get crushed. On just the fourth day of ownership, while out on a cruise, all seemed to be going well until a drunk driver crashed into him.

Not one to quit, he was disappointed but not deterred, so he decided to rebuild his dream and make it better. The resurrection began at S&R Auto Body where Ray Deen started repairing the damage, prior to Kishan Ramsarup spraying down a new coat of PPG metallic blue. Squeaky Klean Auto then dropped in an air setup; TNA Motorsports reupholstered the interior while Krazy Kutting came into play by blessing the engine parts and the wheels with his engraving mastery. Not one to cut corners, it seemed as if the only thing left untouched was the engine bay, so he dropped in a 5.7 LS, giving him the reliability and power he wanted.

Now that he’s back on cloud nine, he’s not only got a new look but a new perspective, and it’s all a result of his laser-sharp determination and focus. He’s also showcasing his Empire State of Mind and there’s no better way to close this story than leaving you with Alicia Key’s chorus from Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind”:

“In New York

Concrete jungle where dreams are made of

There’s nothin’ you can’t do

Now you’re in New York

These streets will make you feel brand new

Big lights will inspire you

Let’s hear it for New York, New York, New York.”

1964 Chevrolet Impala

Nickname

Papa Smurf

Owner

Sachin Debidin

City/State

South Richmond Hill, NY

Club

Tekniquez

Engine

LS1 5.7 with Lokar valve covers, Vintage Air water pump and alternator, Professional Products fuel injection and intake, Bosch starter, Accel ignition, Taylor wires, BRP Headers, MagnaFlow exhaust, Enthrophy fan and aluminum radiator, and XS Power battery

Body/Paint

PPG waterborne Lamborghini metallic blue Cepheus

Suspension

’70s Lincoln rearend and brakes with Wilwood master cylinder, Hydratech Hydroboost, tubular arms; two Air Zenith V2 compressors, Accuair VU4 solenoids, Slam Specialties bags, and four XS Power 3200 batteries

Interior

OEM blue with Dakota Digital gauges and Krazy Kutting pieces

Sound

RetroSound USA head unit, three JL Audio amps, six 3.5-inch JL Audio speakers, four 8-inch M-Mats speakers, and two 10-inch JL Audio W3 subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

14×7 72-spoke wire wheels with 175/70-14 Power Touring tires