1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport

To call San Pedro resident Rosario Onorato, aka Rose, an OG in the lowrider game would be an understatement. As an active enthusiast and pioneer of the lifestyle since the late ’60s, Rosario began cruising and customizing lowriders after his father purchased a brand-new 1964 Impala SS. Within time that car became known as “The Blue Rose” and now he’s back with yet another smash hit he calls “The Golden Rose.”

The journey of this car began back in the day, long before Craigslist was a thing. Back then The Recycler—a print publication that listed items for sale—was the number one way to search for a used car, and that’s when he found a 1964 Impala SS located in Seal Beach, California. The car was an original Goldwood Yellow with black interior and it only had 52,000 miles on it. So a deal was done and the vehicle was driven home the very same day.

Rose immediately blessed the vehicle with a set of wire wheels, juice, and some patterns, and started enjoying his latest addition. Just five years ago Rose wanted to take that very same car to the next level, so his friend Manuel Rojas began the frame-off restoration, during which time the body was wiped clean of the door handles, emblems, wipers, and keyholes. The body was then sent to Danny D who shot a candy tangerine paintjob with multiple candy color patterns. Single-piece bumpers, a custom tubular grille, flat tail lenses, and fox craft skirts were added before Anthony Fuentes dropped in two pumps with a three-battery setup, while Gordo installed the power beat, which includes six speakers and four subwoofers.

Since the original engine was flawless, a little bit of detail work and powdercoating got it visually dialed in, while the interior was fully customized by Elegant Auto Upholstery. Inside, modified T-bird bucket seats were added, along with a custom center console, handmade steering wheel, custom moldings, and a shaved dash, all of which was wrapped in a cream leather with accent pieces painted to match the paintjob.

All in all, it took Rose five years to create this legendary follow-up that displays all the attributes of the old-school way of lowriding. From the inside out, it’s a masterpiece that screams ’70s styling, and pays tribute to the infancy stages of lowriding that got us to where we are today.

1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport

Vehicle Nickname

The Golden Rose

Owner

Rosario Onorato

City/State

San Pedro, CA

Body/Paint

Axalta Candy Tangerine with fades, fans, tape shades, flake, and crushed glass panel patterns in Candy Magenta plus different shades of custom blends that include tangerine, butterscotch, yellow, and gold

Engine

Small-block 327 with 220-amp alternator, Edelbrock 600 carburetor, MSD distributor, Taylor spark plug wires, 12-inch glasspacks, Duralast battery

Suspension

Extended arms with 2-ton springs in the front, two Homies tailgate pumps with Delta dumps and three Optima batteries

Interior

Modified Thunderbird bucket seats wrapped in cream leather with ididit steering wheels; billet steering wheel; Lokar pedals, door handles, and door pulls; shaved dash; custom molding; custom center console; custom painted original gauges

Sound

Alpine 9886M stereo with four Rockford Fosgate amps; a pair of Hertz 6×9-, 4-, 5.25-, and 6.5-inch speakers; four 10-inch Kicker subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

13×7 88-spoke Daytons with 155/80R13 Remington tires

Acknowledgements

Manuel Rojas, Danny D, Ordepnas Kustoms, A-1 Metal Finishers, Cory Saint Clair, Homies Hydraulics, Elegance Auto Upholstery, 562 Kustoms, Mark Lopez, Anthony Fuentes, Sergio, Gordo, and his sons Frankie and Anthony