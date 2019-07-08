The name Mike Hoskins may not ring a bell at first but mention his former alter ego “El Camino Mike” and you’re sure to get a different response. As a veteran in the lowrider game, Mike was one of only a handful of people who installed hydraulics back in the day, and as his moniker indicates, hydraulics was his racket and El Caminos were his game. “Back then I used to have nothing but El Caminos,” Mike says. But since then things have changed and his love for Elcos has taken a back seat to his new love affair with the Cadillac marque.

After losing his beloved 1964 Cadillac in a lawsuit, he wanted something leaner and meaner than his former ride. As luck would have it, he stumbled across another 1964 Cadillac in Buena Park, California. The owner listed it “For Sale or Trade for a Pickup Truck,” so Mike offered the owner a truck and the deal was sealed.

As with any project, the first thing that needed to be addressed was the body. While ironing all the blemishes and waves, Mike had the keyholes, door handles, and emblems shaved prior to having it doused in jet black. From there, a stock 6.0 LS engine was dropped in with a two-pump setup, and after six months of enjoying his build he got into a wreck. Whereas most would be in dismay, Mike saw this as an opportunity to flip the script so after doing the repairs he opted for a color change. He chose a factory GM burgundy and the end result is a much richer, much more stand-out color that is complemented by a set of 18×9 Wheel Smith wire wheels fitted with low-profile whitewall tires with the signature gold stripe (a look some refer to as “Mayo and Mustard). It’s a far departure from the usual 13- and 14-inch wire wheel setups we’re accustomed to seeing, but it’s a look that’s deserving of the attention it gets and one that gets our vote of approval.

1964 Cadillac Coupe De Ville

Nickname

LS 64

Owner

Mike Hoskins

City/State

La Mirada, CA

Club

Cadillac Kings OC

Engine

2008 GM 6.0L LS

Body/Paint

Shaved emblems, door handles and keyholes, GM factory burgundy paint

Suspension

Two chrome pumps, 6-inch front cylinders, 8-inch in rear, and two Duracell batteries

Interior

1964 Eldorado convertible bucket seats and console wrapped in dark burgundy leather

Sound

Kenwood stereo with one amp, four speakers, and two subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

18×9 Wheel Smith with Vouge tires

Acknowledgements

Dale Anderson, Ron Groff, Commercial Metal Polishing, and Santana’s Upholstery