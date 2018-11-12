As a kid helping his father work on cars, Gary Anderson adopted a set of newly acquired skills that gave him the bug for car culture, but it was his first issue of Lowrider magazine that fine-tuned his likings and got him fixated to lowriding.

By the age of 17 he picked up his first lowrider. It was a G-body, and while the 1978 Buick Regal wasn’t necessarily his most desired choice, it was what fit within his budget. After flipping a few more G-bodies, he landed himself a Caprice convertible, but that was soon sold to help take care of his family. “I pulled myself out of lowriding in order to raise my son as a weekend father,” Gary says, but by 2003 his financial conditions were better and he was ready to play with another Regal.

This time around, it became a father/son project. Gary couldn’t resist the thought of getting a convertible so his search began. He found a 1963 rag on Seattle’s Craigslist. “It was a driver and looked like it was in good condition so I made the deal.” Unfortunately for him he had the car sandblasted and that’s when reality sunk in. The deal wasn’t what he had expected and after seeing all the rust, he thought of selling it at a loss just to wash his hands clean. Instead, he opted to start working on the car and he tackled all the rust repair on his own.

The car was stripped, he replaced the floors, and prepped the car for paint. Next, he molded the A-arms and boxed the frame, painted all the parts, and reassembled the suspension. After he put the body on the frame he was debating painting the car himself but ended up taking it to Kaotic Kustoms in Canada to have them paint it and complete the assembly. After a year, it was finally completed; it came out exactly as Gary had envisioned it.

1963 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Nickname

Bloody Rag

Owner

Gary Anderson

City/State

Vancouver, WA

Club

USO

Engine

327 V-8 with Speedway Motors retro Cadillac air filter, Demon carburetor, Edelbrock headers and intake, Krazy Kutting valve covers, Matson aluminum radiator and fan, March Performance alternator, HEI distributor, Summit Racing wires

Body/Paint

Shaved cowl and firewall with a PPG BMW Hellrot red paintjob

Suspension

Axle out of a Lincoln Versailles, Wilwood master cylinder and booster, three Black Magic pumps with six Optima batteries

Interior

Custom kick panels, Dakota Digital gauges, and a saddle vinyl Ciadella interior kit

Sound

JL Audio deck, four JL Audio amps, two Quartz 6-inch speakers, two Focal 6×9-inch speakers, and two JL Audio 10-inch subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

13×7 72-spoke Zenith wire wheels with Coker 5.20s

Acknowledgements

Portland Engine Rebuilds, Kaotic Kustoms, Krazy Kutting, Steven Kohls, Kre8 Airbrushing, Ricky Bobby, Jason Rodney, Bertman, Jason Houston, Adam Yamamoto, his wife Veronica, Jan Christanson, Joe Esquivel