Walking around the Albuquerque Lowrider Show and speaking to many attendees, one ride kept coming up in conversation: the light blue Rivera from Lifestyle Car Club. After seeing the car for myself in person I can see why.

Lorenzo Vallejo, from California, built a superclean 1963 Rivera. It has a light tan interior with a burlwood dash. The two-pump setup gets this car’s Daytons tucked nicely in the wheelwells. The pictures don’t do this car justice. It really is one sweet looking car.