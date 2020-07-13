A lot of people would be happy to have just one 1962 Chevy Impala parked in their garage, but not Juan Bustos. His love for Impalas made him want to add a convertible to his collection. Not long after finishing up his ’62 hardtop, he started searching for a drop top. Not finding anything local, he flipped through a Hemmings Motor News and found exactly what he was looking for.

The car was located in Utah and you know what that means—road trip. Finally, when seeing the car in person, he knew it was going to be a long road ahead. The car was mostly complete but everything was in boxes so it needed a complete rebuild. With the car back home, he wasted no time tearing into it. Doing most of the work himself and with an occasional helping hand from his Dad Johnny Bustos, the car took about 3 years to build.

See More Lowrider Magazine Six-Two Impala Features:

Only the Strong from Techniques C.C.

The backburner project

Juan is all about Family and when the car was finally completed, it debuted at the Albuquerque Super Show, which was a major accomplishment. His family knew about this achievement and had a big celebration that day, with aunts, uncles and grandparents coming out to take part in the day.

1962 Impala Convertible

Vehicle Nickname

“Slippin” Into Darkness

Owner

Juan Bustos

City/State

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Engine

Crate 350 With Chrome Dress Up kit

Body/Paint

Dark Grey Metallic

Suspension

Stock with disc brakes and a complete Air Ride Setup

Interior

Grey Original Style with 59 Inserts, Custom trunk panels

Sound

Alpine Head Unit, Alpine Midrange, Alpine amps and Subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

13×7 Zeniths With Coker 5:20’s