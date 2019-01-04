Joe Romero of Albuquerque, New Mexico, is a serious businessman. Always on the hunt for opportunity, he’s driven, ambitious, and believes that the best way to succeed is by forward thinking, executing on plans and doing each phase without half steppin’. But he shares that same work ethic and focus when it comes to his lowrider collection. As it stands, you can say that he’s currently holding a royal flush of lowriders as he owns every convertible Impala from 1958-1963, but this 1961 can easily be labeled his Ace of Spades, as it was the final piece to completing his collection.

When he found the 1961 it was complete but in need of a full restoration. The car needed the trunk and floorpans replaced and, in the process, he bolted the body up to a rotisserie to help make sure no stone was unturned. With every nook and cranny addressed, he spent a good amount of time locating N.O.S. parts. Once done, the car was finished off with a fresh coat of paint, a fully revamped black leather interior, as well as the mandatory set of Dayton wire wheels. Now that the car is complete, the three-year build not only completes his collection but saves yet another Impala that would otherwise be rotting away.

1961 Chevrolet Impala

Nickname

The 1

Owner

Joe Romero

City/State

Albuquerque, NM

Club

Rollerz Only

Engine

283 small-block with Edelbrock carburetor

Body/Paint

PPG black

Interior

Original pattern in all-black leather

Sound

Kenwood stereo with two Rockford Fosgate Punch amplifiers, four 6-inch JL audio speakers, and a single 10-inch JL Audio subwoofer

Wheels/Tires

13×7 Daytons and Premium Sportway 5.20s

Acknowledgements

Family, friends, Mike & Billy Auto, Vidal & Paco at Albuquerque Classics, Martin Solis