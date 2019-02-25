1961 Chevrolet Impala

Growing up Kyle Giuffre was blessed to have a brother who owned an automotive shop catering to imports. It’s what started his fascination with custom cars. But it was on one fateful day in 1987 that his life changed. As he looked out on the Preston Highway he spotted a car doing something he had never seen before. It was three-wheeling, and that car was a 1964 Impala. It was at that moment he was hooked and from there his love and admiration for lowriding has never stopped.

In the early ’90s Kyle got involved in the lowrider community. His first build was a 1986 Nissan hardbody truck he built while in high school. Upon graduating from high school, he also graduated into a new 1996 Mustang and immediately began working on what would end up becoming a lowrider legend in the Louisville area.

Since then, he’s had his fair share of cars but never the car he’d always wanted-a 1961 bubbletop. Fast-forward to 2014 and he was able to make his dream come true yet little did he know his dream car would turn into a nightmare. It all began when he sent his car into a shop for restoration and it turned into a legal battle that Kyle himself didn’t want to go into detail about. The only thing he did mention was that someone was trying to get over on him.

During that time Kyle was anxious to work on a car so decided to get himself a second 1961, but this time a convertible. “The 1961 convertible was a solid car and I decided to first take it to Josh Culver.” Kyle asked Culver to lay a gray and green paint combo on the 1961. Culver thought it was a crazy combo to work with but nonetheless he began by stripping the entire car and laying out the candies. Next stop was to Lab 2.0 where the audio and setup were installed. Premier Auto wrapped the frame, Mercado stripped it, and California Upholstery did the interior to finish the car.

“Unlike the first build, this one went a lot smoother because I sent it to the right people,” Kyle says. In the end, this build far exceeded his expectations. While the journey was far from smooth, it’s safe to say that the struggle in the beginning only made the endgame that much greater.

1961 Chevrolet Impala

Nickname

Dirty Deal

Owner

Kyle Giuffre

City/State

Brooksville, FL

Club

Goodtimes

Engine

LS3 with K&N filter; BeCool radiator; Powermaster starter and alternator; polished intake; GM Performance fuel injection; MSD ignition, distributor, and wires; Hooker headers; Magnaflow exhaust; Optima battery

Body/Paint

Multiple House of Kolor candy greens

Suspension

Ford 9-inch rearend; Brembo disc brakes, booster, and master cylinder with a fully wrapped frame and 1-inch extended arms; two gravity-fed Black Magic pumps with four Adel dumps; eight Accumax solenoids; eight Deka batteries

Interior

Bucket seats with green and gray Italian leather, Billet Specialties steering wheel, ididit steering column, Dakota Digital gauges, custom center console

Sound

Pioneer double-din multimedia deck with two JL Audio amps, four JL Audio speakers, two 10-inch W7 subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

88-spoke 13×7 Daytons with 155/80 Uniroyal tires

Acknowledgements

Josh Culver, Krazy Kutting, Jason Caranto, California Upholstery, Lab 2.0, Mercado Pin-Striping, Premier Auto; special thanks to God, wife Tiffany, family, and friends