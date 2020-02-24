By day, Eric “Drifter” Gomez is a plumber, but by night, he’s a lowriding enthusiast and his 1960 Chevrolet Impala convertible is no stranger to turning heads on the Vegas strip. Unlike most Impalas, Eric’s sports a custom copper paint job that’s reminiscent of a freshly minted penny. It’s an eye-catching color that serves its purpose, and the 13×7-inch Truespoke wire wheels pitch-in to complete the look.

Cruising a car of this caliber would be a shame to drive solo, but Eric has no worries as his wife Maria is usually right by his side; and, if not, one of his many club brothers from Amigos is ready to ride. Eric and his fellow members take great pride in the club and their community involvement. The Amigos host a Halloween extravaganza called “Trunk or Treat” and frequently organize fundraising efforts which include the collection and distribution of Christmas gifts to those in need. In all, Eric and his club brothers love to create meaningful memories and use their lowriders as a source of entertainment, while doubling up as a tool for helping the less fortunate.

As good as it is, this won’t be the last build you see from Eric. As an avid car nut and collector, Eric’s true passion is restoring and customizing classic cars. He’s more in love with the process than he is the car itself. There’s no doubt that in time, his restlessness will soon have him chasing the next fix. “It’s all a part of the culture I grew up in,” says Eric, referring to his childhood in San Diego. At 15 years old, he started customizing cars and fast forward to present day, and Eric can tell you that he’s lost count of how many cars he’s gone through.

But ask him if he’s got a most memorable car and he’ll probably mention the 1973 Buick Riviera he sold to famed television series “Counting Cars.” He sold the car to Danny Kohler (The Count), knowing it would be in good hands and the highlight was when Danny invited Eric back to the show to get his “Stamp of Approval” on the revamp.

“I’m not going to stop here,” says Eric, and while he’s satisfied with this current build, he’s already set his sights set on a convertible ‘58 Impala. In fact, as you’re reading this, there’s a pretty good chance that he’s already started on it. We’ll keep you posted… the time you read this, Eric may have already started it. We’ll keep you posted.

1960 Chevrolet Impala Convertible

Nickname

Drifting on a Memory

Owner

Eric ‘Drifter’ & Maria Gomez

Car Club

Amigos C.C.

City

Las Vegas, NV

Engine

Crate 350 Chevy small block with upgraded chrome accessories, MSD, cam and headers

Upholstery

Ciadella interior featuring original 1960 patterns and stitching

Body/Paint

Custom blend of PPG paint applied by Alex of Rialto, Ca

Suspension

Switch Hitters installed custom Black Magic 2 pump setup with 6 batteries and 4 switches

Wheels/Tires

13×7 Truespoke Wire Wheels, Premium Sportway 5/20 white wall tires