Gold has been considered a precious metal for centuries, prompting humanity to fight wars, cross deserts and seas, discovering new continents. The three primary reasons for the Spanish exploration have been cited as “gold, God and glory.” Throughout history, gold has represented power, wealth and glamour but in lowriding, gold plating has represented style and none are doing it better than this 1959 Impala out of New Mexico that was on full display at the Denver show.