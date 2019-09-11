1959 Chevrolet Impala

When you’ve been lowriding since the ’80s and even had a featured car grace the pages of Lowrider magazine, it’s almost impossible to think that one would ever stop. But for Abraham “Abie” Sanchez, a thing called life got in the way, so instead of quitting, he merely put his passion on momentary pause.

In the passing years he’d go on to own a few more cars, but none of them ever became his main squeeze. Instead, they were side pieces purchased to fill a void, but one day while out on a delivery, he ran across a ’59 that was sitting by its lonesome in a parking lot. Eventually, he’d come across the owner, but his hopes of landing a good deal always seemed to come up empty handed. Not one to give up, he’d ask time and time again until one day the owner finally said yes.

With the car back home, Abie would make the time to take it out on the occasional cruise but by 2004 he was hit with bad news. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and it didn’t take long for the car to be put in storage and the money he had saved up for the restoration was poured into medical bills. For the next 10 years, the car would sit in solitude, and during that time, Abie fought relentlessly and walked away from the battle cancer-free. With a new lease on life, he set out on a mission to have the car finished by his daughters’ quinceañera—which was about a year and half out-so he got to work.

After the original 348 was rebuilt, it went over to Becerra Body Works where any impurities were massaged out in preparation for the new candy paintjob. The same candy was used over the entire car, but the lower half used a black cherry base and the top a white-pearl base giving the car a sweet two-tone accentuated by pinstriping from Sammy. A new Rose Red Ciadella interior was added along with custom panels in the trunk to hide the air-ride setup.

With just a few days to spare, the car was finished in just 48 hours away from his daughter’s big day. It’s safe to say that Abie not only accomplished his goals, but also gave his daughter a stylish ride to arrive in while teaching her the power of prayer, resilience and faith.

1959 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Nickname

Rosa Mistica

Owner

Abraham “Abie” Sanchez

City/State

El Paso, Texas

Club

Imperials El Paso

Engine

Chevrolet 348 ci; Candy red engraved accessories

Body/Paint

Candy red, Sides have a black-cherry base, top has white-pearl base.

Suspension

Stock with Air-Ride

Interior

Red Ciadella Interior

Sound

Pioneer head unit, Bose Midrange with Sony Subwoofers.

Wheels/Tires

13×7 Daytons with Premium Sportway 5:20s