We first met Ricky Persaud in New York City when we shot his 1964 Impala convertible. Since that time, Ricky has sold his 1964 and is now the proud owner of this gorgeous 1956 Bel Air convertible.

He found this 1956 online and drove seven hours to go look at it. It was in excellent condition with the two-tone paintjob, 350 engine, and the interior kit you see here. He made the deal and brought it back home to Toronto. He had fellow club member Jeff Forgione lower it. Petey Andrade installed the stereo system while JM Upholstery stitched the trunk panels.

1956 Chevrolet Bel Air

Nickname

Side Chic

Owner

Ricky Persaud

City/State

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Club

Majestics

Engine

350 small-block with Proform valve covers and air cleaner; Tuff Stuff water pump, starter, and alternator; Edelbrock intake and carburetor; MSD ignition and distributor; Taylor wires; MagnaFlow exhaust; BeCool aluminum radiator

Body/Paint

Sky blue and white

Suspension

Lowered with G-body axle

Interior

Stock interior kit and Dakota Digital gauges

Sound

Alpine stereo with two Alpine amps, two Alpine 6.5-inch component set, and two 12-inch Alpine subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

13-inch 72-cross lace spoke wire wheels with Coker 5.20s