This murdered-out Merc started off as a grandpa car before Rick Wowk of Canada got his hands on it. Once he did, he stretched it, chopped it, and laid it. The Merc has a 429 Cobra Jet engine and sits on an Art Morrison frame. Some of the body modifications include 1951 Merc quarter-panels, shaved door handles, and a 4 1/2-inch chop.