In this day and age we’ve got friends, acquaintances, and followers, but only a few ever earn the honor and title of being called a “brother from another mother.” This is a term reserved for the distinct few we consider family. These are the folks you’d trust your life with, and the real ones who know you better than yourself.

This story is prime example of just that and if you ask Chris Florez he’ll tell you much about Octavio “Tavo” Bustillos, his brother from another mother. The pair had long been automotive enthusiasts with a passion for classic cars but while Chris had built his fair share of cars and bikes, Tavo had yet to own one until he found a 1938 Chevrolet Master DeLuxe, which he called “Hard Timez”—a moniker that would soon live up to its name.

The car needed a complete restoration but not long after the purchase Tavo’s health took a turn for the worse. A few years later, Chris stepped to the plate and told Tavo that they needed to get the car done. With minimum funds, they planned accordingly and that’s when the plan kicked off.

As expected, the longest part of the process was getting the car bodyworked and painted but it was worth the wait. Albuquerque Classics Paint and Body did a beautiful job getting this car dialed in, and once complete both Chris and Tavo took it upon themselves to get the drivetrain rebuilt and painted for a fresh look. From there, Montoya’s Upholstery revamped the cockpit and the final step was to bolt up a set of 15-inch Artilleries installed with Coker tires.

Not wanting his brother to roll alone, Chris purchased a freshly restored 1937 Chevrolet Master DeLuxe four-door sedan. It was in good condition but not ready for the streets, so Chris slapped on a set of 15-inch Artillery wheels and laced them with a set of very special hubcaps he acquired from longtime friend Jaime Trujillo (RIP). “Jaime is no longer with us, so that made these 15-inch N.O.S. Hollywood hubcaps even more special,” Chris says.

Looking for more rare and hard-to-find parts, he was able to locate a front A-bar as well as a tall trunk guard he purchased from Big Dan. From there Rudy Ortiz, aka “The Bombologist,” lowered the car 3 inches all the way around. Purists of classic cars may also recognize the Peckat visor that’s been color-matched, but the cars—as incredible as they look—are nowhere near being done. With Chris and Tavo always on the hunt for the most desirable parts in the game they’ve got their work cut out for them. In the process they are building upon a bond that simply can’t be broken, which is what lowriding is all about.

1938 Chevrolet Master DeLuxe

Vehicle Nickname

Hard Timez

Owner

Octavio Bustillos

City/State

Bernalillo, NM

Club

Viejitos

Engine

Factory-original 216 with Harrison radiator, AC Delco alternator, Carter carburetor, tubular headers, and straight-pipe exhaust

Body/Paint

PPG Khaki

Suspension

Stock

Interior

Tan cloth

Wheels/Tires

15-inch Artilleries with Coker Silvertown Radial tires

1937 Chevrolet Master DeLuxe

Vehicle Nickname

Gangster ’37

Owner

Chris Flores

City/State

Bernalillo, NM

Club

Viejitos

Engine

Original inline-six

Body/Paint

PPG Light Walnut

Suspension

Stock

Interior

Hampton Coach

Wheels/Tires

15-inch Artilleries with US Royals 5.60