A lowrider-themed pedal car is the best way to introduce a newborn to the lowrider lifestyle, and for Steven Hernandez, it was not only a gift to his firstborn, but an adventure that would have him customizing this vintage fire truck pedal car. It was a way to celebrate, an excuse to add to the collection and a project he couldn’t wait to get his hands onto. “I wanted my son to have something that he could show next to my cars at shows” says Steven.

A large part of building this custom pedal car was venturing far away from the norm. Since he’s a part of the Emergency Response Team at work, Steven thought it would be fitting to customize a fire truck rather than a standard pedal car. His family are also fans of Disney, so he merged both passions into one single project and the final result is a fire truck that brings the heat.

The candy red paint, custom engraving and Disney murals throughout are complimented by a detailed, peanut butter leather and red seat upholstery combo that plays well with the gold accents used.

Steve not only has a project he can be proud of, but a ride that his son Andrew will be able to say was delivered with love, while doubling as his first entry ticket into the world of lowriding.

Instep Fire Truck Pedal Car

Vehicle Nickname

Battle Wagon

Owner

Andrew Hernandez

City/State

Corona, CA

Club

N/A

Body/Paint

Candy red with gold leafing and striping.

Interior

Peanut butter leather and red suede seat.

Wheels/Tires

Custom one off

Acknowledgements

Danny D, Steven Hernandez, Krazy Kutting, Chuy’s Interior and Alberto Herrera.

[kaltur_video entry_id=”0_dkdc8bmx”]