In the Valerio family you springboard into the lowrider culture in only one way: you buy and build a lowrider bicycle. Anthony Valerio Jr.’s grandfather, Isaac, first built his lowrider bike at 14 years old, and Anthony’s father, Anthony Sr., first built his bike at 13. Anthony Jr. was well ahead of his time and eager to start his craft to join the Valerio family in unity. At 11 years old, young Anthony first got a hold of his 1963 Schwinn by way of trade. His father traded a hydraulic pump and some car parts to a friend who had the Schwinn frame partially built.

Anthony had done odd jobs for two straight summers to save up for his build and once he received the frame he didn’t hesitate. Anthony’s father gave him the creative freedom to decide what direction he wanted to go. The first step was to convert the Schwinn into something presentable by fully molding the bicycle frame. The fenders were molded into a sharp edge with 1/8-inch steel that was welded on the original fenders and molded smooth. The forks were cut from 1/4-inch steel in the shape of a samurai sword with a 3-inch drop.

Anthony Jr. decided he wanted to go with a blue so he contacted good friend and City Wide member Randy Bills, known for his wild and intense paintjobs. Bills added a custom blend of House of Kolor Cobalt Blue with heavy flake along with some other shades of Candy. Bills added clown faces and the City Wide club throughout the bicycle to go with the theme Anthony Jr. wanted. Once the paint was set, Anthony Jr. started purchasing the chrome parts essential for any bicycle build.

A birdcage and the twisted metal just below the handlebars were added along with mounting a specially ordered steering wheel. Most of the other chrome parts were purchased from Mi Gente Customs located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Some other highlights are the double-twisted sissy bars, twisted mirror mounts, a twisted seat post, and 144-spoke fan blade wheels.

Three generations in, Anthony Jr. is ahead of the family curve by customizing his 1963 Schwinn years before his grandfather and father. As a City Wide member, we plan on seeing young Anthony on the pages of Lowrider with a custom vehicle by driving age. His parents, Anthony Sr. and Amelia, have already stored away a 1968 Impala for when he’s of legal driving age.

Special thanks go to his City Wide family, Randy Bills, and Mi Gente Customs for their help. The Valerio family has a strong lineage for the lowrider culture and we expect it to continue on.