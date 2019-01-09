Whether it be a home, a lowrider, or a young adult, laying a solid foundation is a fundamental part of the process. Without it everything is prone to collapse, and George Mirzoian knows this all too well. As a kid, his lowriding adventures began by building and competing lowrider bikes. Soon thereafter he moved onto cars and this taught him not only work ethic but discipline and focus.

Today George is not only one of the top members of Oldies Car Club but a father who now wants to instill those same beliefs into his children. To do so he is forging their way into lowrider culture and along with the help of his brother and friends they’ve collectively built these two creations for his kids who have now begun showing them at car shows. It’s a family affair that feeds his children’s desire to go to car shows and he sums it up best when he says, “The boys like going to car shows with me and they too love competing.” He further adds, “Soon enough, we’ll be building bigger projects together and then they’ll graduate to cars.”

1968 Schwinn

Vehicle Nickname

Oldies Train

Owner

Jack Mirzoian

City/State

North Hollywood, CA

Club

Oldies

Body/Paint

Silver flake base with a House of Kolor Candy Blue

Interior

Blue and gray in suede and leather

Wheels/Tires:

16-inch 52-spoke wheels

Acknowledgements:

Pedalers West Bike Shop, John Mirzoian, Carlos Lopez, Daniel Barriga, Dominguez Customs, Speedy Metal Finishing, Jagster, and Alex “Dino” Robledo

’50s Taylor Tot Stroller

Owner

Alex Mirzoian

City/State

North Hollywood, CA

Club

Oldies

Body/Paint

Silver flake base with a House of Kolor Candy Blue

Acknowledgements

Carlos Lopez and Speedy Metal Finishing