Steven and Yvonne Hernandez were in the middle of finishing a fire-engine pedal car when they came across this 1941 Pursuit Pedal Plane. They had future plans of getting one but not so soon. They came across a deal on this pedal plane that they couldn’t pass up on. “I found it online and only 10-minutes away from my house,” explained Steven who rushed out to buy it.

When they brought it home, the couple decided to not cut any corners on the build and keep a high quality standard throughout. The first step was to choose the paint and they went with candy greens and blues as the main colors. “The paint came out better than I had imagined,” says Steven about the rich deep blends of aqua candies. Next, every external body part was sent out for engraving and then two tone chrome and gold. The final step was to have the seat reupholstered in leather. After a year of work, their son Andrew was able to proudly display both of his pedal cars at the Arizona Super Show with his fathers ’62 Impala.

1941 Murray Pursuit Pedal Plane

Vehicle Nickname

Top Flight

Owner

Andrew Hernandez

City/State

Corona, CA

Body/Paint

House of Kolor candy cobalt blue with blues, greens, purples and pinks in fade away and transition patterns.

Interior

Leather

Acknowledgements

David Hernandez, Steven Hernandez, Danny D, Chuy’s Upholstery and Yvonne Hernandez