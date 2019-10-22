Danny and his wife Christina have become quite the collectors as they currently own eight antique strollers. Their favorite pass time is attending antique swap meets in different cities with their favorite one being the one in Ventura Fairgrounds. That is where they found this stroller in shambles. “My wife had been asking me to build her a custom stroller for our future grandbabies,” says Danny who couldn’t pass up the deal on this stroller for $60.

Once he brought it home, he reached out to a fellow collector friend from Kansas to see if he had any rare accessories. Danny was able to pick up an original rare canopy. They prepped it for paint and body mods once they collected multiple accessories, such as baby bottle and bat holder. They sprayed the stroller candy tangerine with multiple patterns, custom tooled leather seat, engraving and gold and chrome.

Little did they know that their little grandbaby Rosalie was on her way. Rosalie has enjoyed riding in it but her grandparents have already started a new project for her to enjoy when she outgrows the stroller.

1949 Taylor Tot Stroller

Vehicle Nickname

Mystic Treasure

Owner

Christina & Danny Neri

City/State

Oxnard, CA

Club

Compas Unidos

Body/Paint

House of Kolor candy tangerine with candy apple wild cherry and candy oriental blue fades.

Interior

Tooled leather seat

Acknowledgements

Alahualpa, Mike Hilbet, James Villasenor, Krazy Kutting, Juan Pinstriping, Juan Gonzalez and Urban Upholstery.