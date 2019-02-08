As we approach the end of car show season, the time is coming where we start planning our next mods or builds. With that said, it’s also time to get up on game with the latest and greatest, and we’ve got three new products that you should know about. From ididit’s new Stepside steering shaft, to CON2R’s custom-gauge program, you can read all about it here. Also find out about the new Real Deal Steel transmission tunnels for your Tri-Five!

Gauges Done Your Way

Make: CON2R

Model: Instrument Builder

Overview: The key to a high-level custom build is individuality, and that’s a hard thing to accomplish when you’re picking from the same catalog of parts as your competitor. Well, now CON2R has developed their “Instrument Builder” program, allowing customers to log in and fully customize a set “Your Way.” The program works with all of their SuperStock line of gauges as well as their all-new Twin Three universal instrument sets.

From colors to graphics, needles to speed markings, you can customize everything to suit your wildest vision. If you need assistance, CON2R’s Old Skool Zone crew is willing, ready, and able to create it for you. In addition, the program will provide you with a printout of your gauges so you can get feedback from friends. The only limitation is your imagination.

URL: www.con2r.com

ididit Did It Again

Make: ididit

Model: Sidestep

Overview: The awkward angles and tight spacing around the steering shaft and on both sides of the firewall no longer has to be a nuisance. The research and development team at ididit has come up with a solution.

With the new ididit Sidestep, you can now relocate the position of the shaft and the extra space created can be used for added horsepower under the hood, or for more legroom in the cab. Constructed out of aircraft-grade aluminum, the Sidestep is perfect for hot rods, race cars, and lowriders. The Sidestep measures 3 inches wide and 2 inches deep (not including spines), with 3/4-36 spline output shafts, the choice between 8-, 10-, 12-, or 16-inch lengths, and is available in raw machined or polished finishes. The ididit Sidestep also features a double roller chain and withstands 10X OEM failure load for safety.

URL: www.ididit.com

Enlarged Steel Tri-Five Transmission Tunnel

Make: Real Deal Steel

Model: Transmission Tunnel

Overview: If your Tri-Five Chevy is yearning for a modern transmission, it’s not as easy as buying one and bolting it in. If fact, you have to install a new, much larger transmission tunnel. In the past, it meant hours of fabrication time and money. Now, Real Deal Steel makes it even easier to get the job done as they’ve introduced a new transmission tunnel to install your GM 6L80, 6L90, or TREMEC T56 transmission. Crafted out of 16-gauge steel, the tunnels are nearly 2 inches larger to clear larger automatic and top-loader transmissions and installed by only some cutting, welding, and, of course, fabrication skills.

Real Deal Streel is also the largest producer of all-steel reproduction bodies for American Classics from the ’50s and ’60s so be sure to visit them for all your needs. Their current catalog of parts includes products for: 1955-1957 Chevys, 1967-1969 Camaros and Firebirds, and 1966-1967 Chevy II Nova two-door hardtops. All Chevrolet bodies are licensed by GM.

URL: www.realdealsteel.com