A compilation of this month’s top products introduces some very necessary tools that can make life that much easier. As we’ve always said, you may not need them now but it’s always better to have them and not need them, than need them and not have them.

So read up and get up to speed because these are the latest and greatest the industry has to offer.

Make: Holley/MSD

Model: HD 2000A Lithium Jump Starter

URL: www.holley.com

Overview: A dead battery means game over, but thanks to Holley/MSD they can jump you back into action and put you back out on the field. The release of a complete line of battery chargers, battery maintainers, emergency jump starters, and accessories are now available at NOCO, so get a jump-start and stay ready.

Today we’re highlighting the GB70, a portable lithium-ion battery jump starter pack that delivers 2,000 amps (15,700 joules) for jump-starting a dead battery in seconds. It features a patented safety technology that provides spark-proof connections and reverse polarity protection, making it safe and easy for anyone to use. It’s a powerful battery booster that doubles as a portable power source for recharging USB devices, like a smartphone, tablet, and more, or powering 12V devices, like a tire inflator, power inverter, and much more. Designed for a car, boat, RV, truck, and more with gas engines up to 8 liters and diesel engines up to 6 liters, the unit can handle up to 40 jump starts on one single charge.

Make: FiTech

Model: Go EFI two-barrel system

URL: www.fitechefi.com

Overview: Cold starts, hesitation, and vapor lock should be nothing more than a distant memory, but if they’re not you need to take your dinosaur ass to the shop and change things up. To help alleviate all these aggravations, FiTech, the leader in electronic fuel injection and fuel delivery systems, has introduced an all-new Go EFI two-barrel system for four-, six-, and most eight-cylinder vehicles.

Offering good looks and top-of-the-line performance, this kit delivers an old-school carburetor look with all the advantages of EFI technology and reliability. FiTech’s ready-to-go two-barrel system (PN 39001, shown here) is designed for naturally aspirated, mild-performance engines. It offers:

Four flow-matched injectors capable of up to 400 hp

True self-learning technology for wide-range, super-fast, dial-in correction

Wideband O2 oxygen sensor with mounting kit that provides real-time fuel MAP learn

Throttle-body mounted ECU and only four wiring connections for easy installation

Internal fuel pressure regulator

Make: JEGS

Model: Sheetmetal Shrinker and Stretcher

URL: www.jegs.com

Overview: A must for any home garage or workshop, this JEGS tool was designed for use with 16-gauge aluminum, 18-gauge mild steel, and 20-gauge stainless steel. JEGS’ new Metal Shrinker and Stretcher is a handy tool used for metal forming. From creating custom curves to shaped metal straps, this tool can trim and create flanges for auto body repair and general sheetmetal work.

With this versatile tool, long compound-curved metal pieces can be formed out of a single strip of metal without having multiple splice points. Operation consists of inserting a piece of metal in either the shrinker or stretcher jaws and pulling down on the handle to compress or expand the metal at various locations along the length of the metalwork piece, creating the bend or shape you desire.