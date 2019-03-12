Wired Up

Make: Holley

Model: ACCEL Extreme 9000 Black Ceramic Boot Ignition Wire Sets

Overview: A spark is all it takes to create something magical. From love to art, business to custom cars, a simple spark of creativity or romance can change lives in an instance. Yet much like a car’s ignition, a weak or faulty spark can lead to a lifetime of headaches and poor performance. That said, Holley is here to help out and with the release of their new ACCEL Extreme 9000 Black Ceramic Boot Ignition Wire Sets. You can get a jumpstart on creating a strong connection. They are available in 10 different variations and can withstand temperatures up to 2,000 degrees F.

Ideal for cramped engine bays and anytime space is tight around red-hot exhausts, they’re available in 90-, 135-, and 180-degree boots. Each is a direct-fit upgrade from stock wires and already cut to factory length. All ACCEL Extreme 9000 8mm wire sets feature ultrahigh-temperature double-silicone construction, 500 ohms per foot of resistance, and a special Ferro-spiral core wire developed for high-performance use. They’re rated at 600 degrees, deliver maximum spark energy to the plugs through stainless steel terminals, and provide the highest level of RFI/EMI suppression.

URL: www.holley.com

Easy-to-Apply Ceramic Wax. It’s True.

Make: Meguiar’s

Model: Hybrid Ceramic Wax

Overview: Ceramic paint protection is all the rage, and it’s with good reason. It offers a form of protection that’s proven to work, but now Meguiar’s has introduced a new line that makes it even easier to apply! The Meguiar’s Hybrid Ceramic Wax is a brand-new formula and a huge departure from traditional waxes. With Hybrid Ceramic Wax you get more protection and durability than conventional wax by simply spraying on, rinsing off, and then drying. It really is that simple.

With all-new advanced Si02 hybrid technology you get hybrid ceramic protection that’s so easy to use you can actually wax your paint as you rinse off your car. After washing your paint and rinsing off the soap, simply spray on the Hybrid Ceramic Wax and then follow with a second rinse using a strong stream of water. This final rinse helps to spread and lay down the wax for you. Dry your car like you normally would with a premium microfiber drying towel, like Meguiar’s Microfiber Water Magnet Drying Towel. There’s no rubbing or buffing and there’s no curing time. When done, you’re left with ceramic protection and durability that lasts well beyond conventional wax and provides extreme water beading protection. It really is ceramic made easy!

URL: www.meguiars.com

Holding it Down

Make: JEGS

Model: Billet Aluminum Battery Mount

Overview: If you’re looking for better weight distribution or a cleaner engine bay the JEGS Billet Aluminum Battery Mount can help you do it in style. The JEGS battery mounts are anodized clear or black and come complete with stainless steel assembly fasteners in a rig that’s both functional and fashionable.

Features:

Distribute battery weight evenly

Anodized billet aluminum

Include stainless steel assembly fasteners and mounting hardware

URL: www.jegs.com

All Charged Up!

Make: JEGS

Model: Battery Charger

Overview: A powerful addition to your garage or home shop, the JEGS Battery Charger is a high-speed machine capable of jumping and charging most standard 6- and 12V batteries.

Simply wheel the battery charger over and set to the 40-amp rapid recharge setting to completely charge your battery in an hour or less, or slow charge the battery in no longer than 12 hours.

Features:

Ideal for charging any standard automobile battery

Rapid recharge in an hour or less

Use with both 6-amp and 12V batteries

Equipped with a heavy-duty transformer

Cooling fan for durability and longevity

1-hour timer

6-foot power cord and amp; 6-foot output cable

Battery charger with engine start

2-amp slow charge

10-amp fast charge

40-amp rapid charge

100-amp for 6V engine start setting

220-amp for 12V engine start setting

19×11.7×11.375 inches

URL: www.jegs.com