Saturday, April 13th 2019, Rez Classics will be holding their 2019 Easter Car Show at 45000 Pechanga Parkway Temecula, California 92592. Featuring cars, trucks, hot rods, motorcycles, pedal cars, and more!

Come for the cars, stay for the live music, raffles, vendors, and more!

This show is open to all clubs and solo riders, both old school and new school.

Entry Fees:

Cars

– $25 pre-registration

– $30 at the gate

Bikes

– $15 pre-registration

– $20 at the gate

For more information please call Jamie at 951-272-5990 or Raul at 760-305-3677 or Robert at 951-217-9870 or Jr. at 951-282-9081.