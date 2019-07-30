See all 2 photos

Sunday, August 18 2019: Oldies Car Club San Fernando Valley is taking over San Fernando High School at 11133 O’Melveny Ave, San Fernando, CA from 10AM-5PM for their 2019 Car Show & Concert

Come out and check out the finest lowriders, trucks, bombs, SUVs, g-bodies and other custom vehicles the Valley has to offer.

Come for the cars, stay for the activities.

Featuring live performances by Mellow Man Aces, Trish Toldeo and more!

Check out the car hop hosted by Valley Life Car Club and How High Hydraulics.

Meet special guests Saint T and TV and movie star, Danny Trejo.

Fees:

Admission – $15.00

Vehicle Preregistration

Cars/Trucks- $30.00

Bikes/Motorcycles – $25.00

Vehicle Registration Day of Show

Cars/Trucks – $40.00

Bikes/Motorcycles – $35.00

Proceeds from the event will go to benefit San Fernando High School.

For more information including registration, sponsorship, and vendor information please contact Ricardo at 818-602-5173 or Adam at 818-389-3553 or email oldiesc@aol.com or visit oldiescarclub.net.