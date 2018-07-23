Make: Classic Industries

Model: 1955-1957 Chevy Tri-Five Windshield Moldings

URL: www.classicindustries.com

Overview: If there’s one thing that bothers me, it has to be pitted or bent moldings on a car that has been flawlessly bodyworked and painted. I mean c’mon, there’s just no reason to sabotage your car’s identity by missing out on the finer details. Now, Classic Industries offers OER authorized reproduction windshield moldings for 1955-1957 Tri-Five Chevys.

These stainless steel moldings are manufactured to factory specifications, featuring correct contours and accurate end shapes to ensure they connect together just like the original units. The lower moldings also feature wiper arm cutouts per factory specs.

Make: JEGS

Model: High-Performance Trans Coolers

URL: www.jegs.com

Overview: We all know what a transmission is, but little do we know just how hard they work. In theory, your car’s transmission fluid should be running between 175 and 225 degrees, and for every 20 degrees you drop the temp you essentially double the life of your transmission.

Aside from flushing and replacing the fluid, the most important thing you’ll need is a high-performance transmission cooler. JEGS is pleased to announce the release of a new line of them that are built to perform. The units are spec’d out for vehicles with a GVW starting at 18,000, running all the way up to 30,000.

Each of their units are ultrasonically soldered, electrostatically powdercoated, and pressure tested at 150 psi for ultimate reliability. As an added bonus, throw in a stator fan to evenly distribute air over the cooling area and you have yourself a recipe for sweet success. Although tucked away in the front clip, transmission coolers may not get you brownie points on your show car, but it’ll guarantee that you’ll get where you need to be, so see which one fits your needs and get ready for smooth sailing!

Make: Holley

Model: Diecast Retrofit Fuel Pump Module

URL: www.holley.com

Overview: If you’re looking to support up to 875 EFI horsepower or 1,100 carbureted horsepower then take a look at the Holley/MSD Diecast Retrofit Fuel Pump modules. Available in return and returnless versions, they convert your factory tank or fuel cell to an in-tank EFI fuel system and provide all the benefits of HydraMat technology. They’re easy to install with basic hand tools and require no welding or fabrication whatsoever.

Holley Diecast Retrofit Fuel Pump Modules include a die-cast pump-hanger bracket to control pump vibration in a low-profile design that’s perfect wherever space is at a premium. They fit any fuel-tank depth from 7 to 12 inches and protrude only 1.275 inches above the tank-mounting surface to accommodate numerous applications.

You can locate the module beside your existing sending unit anywhere in the tank and rotate it a full 360 degrees to work flawlessly with various plumbing and wiring configurations. The innovative HydraMat system ensures a steady, consistent fuel supply, and its 3×15-inch mounting flange has six different clocking-pin locations to allow for 360-degree adjustment to clear sending-unit levels and any tank-floor restrictions. Once the module is installed, all you need to do is connect your power source/ground and fuel lines.

Make: JEGS

Model: 3.5-Ton Stack Stands

URL: www.jegs.com

Overview: With a fixed height of 14 inches, JEGS Stack Stands give you a solid and stationary platform and resting place to work on your car. When used in pairs, they can support 3.5 tons per pair, and per axle, and they’re ideal for long-term projects or storage.

Each made out of high-strength steel and then powdercoated, these rugged JEGS stands are a dream come true-or a nightmare should you need them and not have them. So catch a budget and throw a pair in your garage because you never know when they’ll come in handy.