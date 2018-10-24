Performance value, laser-sharp bodywork, remodeling projects … these are just some of the reasons to check out this month’s products from Holley, Classic Industries, and JEGS. We’re sure you’ll find something you need.

Holley

Model: Single Plane Split-Design Race Intake Manifold

Overview: Aside from its performance value, your intake manifold is one of the highlights of your motor. Chrome it, polish it, engrave it, or plate it, the choice is yours, but as always it’s best to do that with a unit that actually improves your performance, which is what Holley’s new offering will provide.

Holley’s new Single Plane Split-Design Race Intake Manifold is created for performance. Designed in specific for race Gen III LS engines with cathedral port heads and 4150-style square-bore flanged carburetors or throttle bodies. Their special two-piece split configuration allows for easy disassembly for direct access to internal plenum and port surfaces and makes custom porting and matching a snap-a feature usually found only on the most expensive race intakes.

Lighter and less than half the price of other split race manifolds, Holley Single Plane Split-Design Race Intake Manifolds are ideal for 5.3L to 6.2L-plus displacement applications and rock solid up to 7,000 rpm. The single-plane design provides extra hood clearance and optimal performance across the entire rpm band, and captured O-ring seals at the split and all eight-head ports make reassembly simple and precise.

URL: www.holley.com

Classic Industries

Model: Reproduction Door Handles

Overview: Fresh paint and laser-sharp bodywork is a must, but imagine having to enter the cockpit of your ride with a less-than-perfect door handle? Yeah that would suck. Now if you happen to own a classic 1955-1957 Tri-Five Chevy you’re in luck thanks to Classic Industries. They have just released their new reproduction door handles that are accurately contoured to fit like the original. In addition, they feature factory-correct style buttons, come in a brilliant chrome-plated finish, and they are available for the full lineup, including two-door hardtop/convertible, four-door hardtop, two-/four-door sedan, and four-door sedan/hardtop models.

Now if you don’t own a Tri-Five there’s no need to worry because Classic Industries has a full catalog of parts and door handles for many of today’s most popular classic platforms. Just drop on by their site to view their full offering of products.

URL: www.classicindustries.com

JEGS

Model: Professional Air Compressors

Overview: A house is not a home without a good air compressor, and JEGS is here to help. Perfect for working on your car, and necessary when tackling a remodeling project, JEGS Professional Air Compressors are high-horsepower units sporting large, rugged air tanks and thermally protected motors to allow for long periods of uninterrupted use and extra durability.

A 5hp motor that sports cast-iron cylinders and high efficiency Reed Valves for maximum performance powers their latest offering. In addition, a convenient oil drain is located on front of the unit, while a pulley fan combo is used for more efficient performance and longer life.

Some of the other features include:

V-style design minimizes vibration, improves cooling, and extends compressor life

Individual and removable cylinders for smoother and cooler operation

Heavy-duty pressure switch has on/off control

Thermally protected 5hp 208/230/460 volt electric motor

Metal air filters with “auto drop” feature

Liquid-filled pressure gauge

80-gallon ASME registered tank, 200 psig rating

Easy-view oil sight gauge

URL: www.jegs.com