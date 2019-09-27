The Lowrider family is grateful to have unlimited support from our friends at Quaker State and Shell. Without their involvement, projects like our Roll Models series and Meat Up events tour simply wouldn’t be possible. That’s why we’re proud to announce an entirely new collaboration with Quaker State and Shell, based on a classic ’68 Chevrolet Impala lowrider build. Over the next few weeks, as the project progresses, we’ll be releasing several teasers giving you a sneak peek at the build process via our social media channels and lowrider.com. The unveiling of this collaboration will take place at SEMA 2019, backed by live coverage from the booth and a more in-depth look following the event. Please check back soon to see the project kick-off and don’t forget to subscribe to our Facebook and Instagram pages to see it all unfold!