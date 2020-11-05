The Lowrider Garage video series hits local Gardena, Ca, where we meet up with MK Garage (formally the Hop Shop) and the very popular Lowrider “Roll Model” Kay (kaoru) from the door along with her husband and business partner Mikey, and their good friend and customer Takashi Kikuchi—a pioneering photographer for Japanese Lowrider Magazine.

This Lowrider hot spot also features different car clubs with lowriders being restored or reinforced. The Majestics, High Class and the Professionals are just a few of the clubs who depend and support this business, which, coincidentally, will soon expand and re-locate.

Kay From the Door’s Roll Models episode

We capture Kay from the door demonstrating her open door, no cord hopping technique when she’s not welding or grinding on Impala X frames at the shop. We also get her side of the story, along with Takashi’s, on the Japanese Chicano sub-culture that’s thrived in Japan for over 30 years now. At one time they were being influenced, and now they’re influencing others into lowriding. Check out this episode, # 35, which will air this Friday, November 6th at 5pm PST on Insta T.V., Facebook and Lowrider.com.