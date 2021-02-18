Heads up, Colorado! Lowrider is headed your way this summer for the Colorado Springs Super Show taking place July 11th at the Colorado Springs Event Center. Registration is set to open on the 1st of March, so don’t miss your chance to take part. All of the information you need is below, we’ll see you there!

CONCERT & HOP – JULY11TH 2021

Indoor/Outdoor Show Spectacular

Colorado Springs Event Center 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. Colorado Springs, Co 80909

Registration Opens March 1st, 2021 – Lowrider.SHOW

Booth inquires please email – Socolowridershow@gmail.com

10X10 $250, 10×20 $350