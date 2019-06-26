Maintenance is cool but upgrading is way better, and these new products will get you dialed in and guarantee a ton of fun, reliability, and increased performance. From Holley to Concept One, these new products may be the answer to your problems or the last thing you’ll need to get you ready for fun in the sun.

Holley LS Engine Valve Covers

Make: Holley

Model: LS Engine Valve Covers

Overview: Holley Vintage Series Two-Piece LS Valve Covers give LS engines an updated yet classic look. Available in five different finishes (factory orange, polished, natural cast, satin black, and gloss red), they feature GM-licensed “Chevrolet” script overcovers in place of the drab factory styling. These modular cast-aluminum covers provide all the performance benefits of coil-on-cover ignition technology with integrated coil mounts for both Gen I- and Gen V-style LS coil bodies that hide the coils and wiring harnesses. They fit LS1/2/3/6/7 engines.

LS Two-Piece Finned Valve Covers retain the stock height and feature an internally baffled base with integrated coil mounts for both Gen I and Gen V LS coil bodies. The vintage-style finned overcover hides the coils and messy wiring harness and still blends seamlessly with other finned Holley dress-up accessories, such as valley covers and air cleaners. Holley always has you covered.

URL: www.holley.com

Mass Air Flow Housing Kit

Make: Concept One

Model: Mass Air Flow Housing Kit

Overview: Cramped space in your engine bay seems to be an issue that plagues the custom car world, but if you’re looking for a compact solution for your mass airflow look no further than the latest release from Concept One Pulley Systems.

The billet aluminum housing comes with a Delphi Mass Air Flow Sensor as well as an Edelbrock air filter with all necessary mounting hardware. The overall dimensions from the face of the throttle body inlets are just 5.25 inches; an optional air filter is also available if space allows.

Perfect for cramped spaces, this kit eliminates plumbing to the MAGS and throttle body while providing a clean look with four finishes to choose from (machined, polished, black anodized, and clear anodized).

URL: www.c1pulleys.com

Braking News From Baer

Make: Baer

Model: Eradispeed+1

Overview: Sooner or later you’re going to have to replace the brakes on your truck, so why not upgrade them while you’re at it? The release of Baer’s Eradispeed1 and +1 rotor gives consumers a chance to enjoy a larger-than-stock rotor, which in turn delivers increased brake torque and reduced stopping distance when compared to stock replacement units.

In addition, the bolt-on design makes it a breeze to install and features a curved vane design that works like a centrifugal pump, giving them the chance to absorb and dissipate heat at a more efficient rate. Manufactured using only the best materials, the slotted, cross-drilled, and zinc plated units are top notch and each Eradispeed+1 is a two-piece design that uses 6061-T6 aluminum center hats that are black anodized and bolted together using NAS hardware.

URL: www.baer.com

Stop Fueling Around

Make: Aeromotive

Model: Variable-Speed Fuel Pump

Overview: You can have an engine using the best components, utilizing the best fasteners, and have the world’s best tuner, but if your fuel game isn’t on point … it’s a wrap. Having the proper amount of fuel pressure is integral to a well-running motor. The first place you should start is your fuel pump.

With that said, Aeromotive just released a variable-speed fuel pump and controller featuring a brushless motor. This new fuel pump can reduce fuel flow during low-demand situations. This move helps the overheating of the fuel while limiting noise. Fuel for thought.

URL: www.aeromotiveinc.com