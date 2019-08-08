Throughout history there is one constant that can bring anybody together: food.

LOWRIDER together with Quaker State and Shell have taken the power of food and combined it with cars to create MeatUp, a series of events in collaboration local car clubs and enthusiasts that mixes BBQing, good food, car culture, and camaraderie.

At a MeatUp car enthusiasts can get together to show off their rides, their BBQing skills, and signature dishes while Quaker State, Shell, and LOWRIDER provide plenty of fun activities for all those attending.

At a MeatUp there are no trophies, or awards, or pressure to have the best ride, instead it’s an opportunity to kick back and enjoy the day bonding with friends and family over some cool cars all while enjoying a good meal.

Interested in experiencing a MeatUp first-hand? Here’s a list of upcoming MeatUps.

Saturday, August 10th, 2019, 11AM-4PM presented by Redlands Car Club

Sylvan Park, 601 North University Street, Redlands, CA 92374

Contact: Gus Gonzalez, 909-866-9647

Saturday, August 17th, 2019, 11AM-4PM presented by Shorty’s Hydraulics

Knights of Columbus Park, 607 East Whitney Drive, Houston, TX 77022

Contact Sotero A. Villareal, 713-249-0355

Sunday, September 22nd, 2019, 11AM-4PM presented by Lincoln Park Conservation Committee/Latin Pride Car Club

Lincoln Park, 4001 Durazno Avenue, El Paso, TX, 79905

Contact: Hector Gonzales, 915-204-1584

Check out the photos below to see what goes on at a MeatUp