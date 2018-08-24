Sunday, September 23: LOWRIDER is coming to El Paso’s Licoln Park Day Chicano Art & Lowrider Car Show for a LOWRIDER Meat Up presented by Quaker State and Shell.

Show off your signature dishes, and your cooking skills. The LOWRIDER team will be there taking pictures and doing Facebook Live Streams during the event

The LOWRIDER Tour Rig will also be on site with plenty of prizes and giveaways.

While you’re there don’t forget to check out the Lincoln Park Day festivities which will include a car show, live music, art exhibits, danza, and more!

Lincoln Park Day

Date: September 23rd 2018

Time: 11AM-5PM

Location: Lincoln Park, 4001 Durazno St., El Paso, Texas.

Car show pre-registration is $35.00

For more information on Lincoln Park day please call 915-204-1584