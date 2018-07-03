Saturday, July 28: LOWRIDER Magazine is stopping by the Old Town BBQ in Albuquerque’s Tiguex Park for a LOWRIDER MeatUp presented by Quaker State and Shell.

Show off your rides, your signature dishes, and your cooking skills. The LOWRIDER team will be there plenty of pictures and doing Facebook Live streams during the event.

The LOWRIDER Tour Rig will also be on site with plenty of prizes and giveaways.

Old Town BBQ

Date: July 28th 2018

Time: 11-3PM

Location: Tiguex Park, 1800 Mountain Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87104

For more information on the Old Town BBQ please contact Artemis Promotions at 505-433-2702 or email artemispromotions505@gmail.com.

