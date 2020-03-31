What’s up everybody! If the lockdown has you down, then it’s time to cruise on over to the “Lowrider Lowdown” where I’ll be broadcasting live on Instagram this Friday, April 3rd at 5pm Pacific Time.

Please send along any questions that you Lowrider enthusiasts may have regarding all things Lowrider to joe_ray@motortrend.com and I will pick the more popular topics to start the show out with.

I will go Live from my Lowrider Garage for about 20 minutes to discuss your issues and more. Everyone is pretty much on Coronavirus lockdown, so to speak, and I bet a lot of us are in the garage catching up with car-related things, so let’s rap about anything. We can touch on hydros vs. air, body & paint, we could even discuss the upcoming Season 5 of the “Roll Models” series and of course, the Lowrider Tour and “Meat Up” schedules and changes. So please, tune in to the Lowrider Lowdown during this lockdown, Friday at 5pm PST. See you all soon, stay safe out there!

Joe Ray